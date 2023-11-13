In the ongoing Epic vs Google antitrust lawsuit in the US (you can follow The Verge for live updates), new details about lucrative deals offered by Google to lure some major apps to use the Play billing system emerged. This preferential treatment of certain large companies isn't going to bode well with other Android developers who are already challenging Google Play's dominance around the world. 1. Project Hug deals with major game developers Epic's unredacted lawsuit from 2021 already brought to light the Project Hug program that offered money to popular game developers such as Activision Blizzard to stay on Play and not build their app stores. Google was worried about the "contagion effect" that this would have on other game developers. Activision, Aniplex, Bandai Namco, Bethesda, Blizzard, Com2uS, EA, King, Mixl, Niantic, NCSoft, Netmarble, NetEase, Nexon, Nintendo, Pearl Abyss, The Pokémon Company, Riot, Square Enix, Supercell, Tencent, Ubisoft were all offered deals as part of Project Hug, The Verge reported. Epic has now claimed that 22 game developers finally made deals with Google that kept them from abandoning the Play Store. "Some of them told Google they were going to compete against the Play store, and Google paid them not to do so," Epic's lawyer argued. The hearing also revealed some numbers. For example, Activision was allegedly offered over $100 million to keep its games on Play and not build a separate app store and Riot Games was allegedly offered $10 million for the same. Google argued that these…
News
The secret deals offered by Google to lure major apps to Play Store
During the ongoing Google vs Epic antitrust hearings in the US, several details pertaining to Google providing major companies lucrative deals to use its play billing system have emerged.
