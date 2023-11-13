wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

The secret deals offered by Google to lure major apps to Play Store

During the ongoing Google vs Epic antitrust hearings in the US, several details pertaining to Google providing major companies lucrative deals to use its play billing system have emerged.

Published

In the ongoing Epic vs Google antitrust lawsuit in the US (you can follow The Verge for live updates), new details about lucrative deals offered by Google to lure some major apps to use the Play billing system emerged. This preferential treatment of certain large companies isn't going to bode well with other Android developers who are already challenging Google Play's dominance around the world. 1. Project Hug deals with major game developers  Epic's unredacted lawsuit from 2021 already brought to light the Project Hug program that offered money to popular game developers such as Activision Blizzard to stay on Play and not build their app stores. Google was worried about the "contagion effect" that this would have on other game developers. Activision, Aniplex, Bandai Namco, Bethesda, Blizzard, Com2uS, EA, King, Mixl, Niantic, NCSoft, Netmarble, NetEase, Nexon, Nintendo, Pearl Abyss, The Pokémon Company, Riot, Square Enix, Supercell, Tencent, Ubisoft were all offered deals as part of Project Hug, The Verge reported. Epic has now claimed that 22 game developers finally made deals with Google that kept them from abandoning the Play Store. "Some of them told Google they were going to compete against the Play store, and Google paid them not to do so," Epic's lawyer argued. The hearing also revealed some numbers. For example, Activision was allegedly offered over $100 million to keep its games on Play and not build a separate app store and Riot Games was allegedly offered $10 million for the same. Google argued that these…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ