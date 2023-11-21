Domain registrar Dynadot partially inaccessible in India

Dynadot customers in India are unable to access the dynadot.in website belonging to the domain registrar, multiple users complained on X.

Dynadot told MediaNama that the website is partially blocked in India and Indian customers can use ddot.in instead. The registrar also said that its engineering team is working on fixing the issue, which raises the question of whether the website was blocked by Indian authorities or is inaccessible because of technical issues on the company’s side.

In February this year, the Delhi High Court issued an order directing the IT Ministry to take action against five domain registrars including Dynadot for non-compliance with the IT Rules, 2021. All five registrars were partially blocked in March following this order but they were eventually unblocked. It’s not clear if this order is connected to the current inaccessibility of Dynadot and the company did not respond to our question on this as well.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The inaccessibility of domain registrars affects customers who have domains registered with these companies as they will find it difficult to access their accounts for domain renewals, transfers, DNS configuration, etc. For now, Dynadot users will have to use the alternative site (ddot.in or dynadot.cn) or use a VPN to access the default site (dynadot.in). The company has emailed its Indian customers asking them to use the alternative domains.

Also Read

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!