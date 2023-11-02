Are the Data Protection Act’s Blocking Powers A Fairer Deal than the Section 69A Blocking Framework? #PrivacyNama2023

“The difference here is actually, this is a much more procedurally fair provision than what is there today in the Information Technology Act [under Section 69A],” said the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy’s Alok Prasanna Kumar during a discussion on the Indian government’s blocking powers inserted into India’s newly passed data protection law.

Speaking at the “Data Protection Board” session of MediaNama’s PrivacyNama conference last week, Prasanna Kumar argued that the government’s information-blocking powers—held under Section 37 of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act—provided companies with much more transparency than similar powers held under Section 69A of the Information and Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act).

The government’s many Section 69A orders—issued on grounds like public security and national security—have been consistently criticised for their lack of transparency. Content has often been blocked according to confidential and opaque orders, impacting free speech online.

“It [the data protection law’s provision] actually gives you an opportunity for hearing, and recording of reasons [for blocking] in writing,” Prasanna Kumar continued. “…[Also]There are no criminal consequences [either]…At best, it’s a civil penalty. Broadly speaking, blocking should all be under one common procedure, which is clearly understood by everyone…I’m also not so sure how it will be put into practice by the government, because it might just be easier for it to invoke its powers under the IT Act, or whatever future Digital India Act comes into place, and just block them instead of giving them the opportunity to hear[ing], etc.” The forthcoming Digital India Bill is expected to replace the IT Act.

Why it matters: India’s data protection law takes a different approach to content blocking compared to Section 69A. After giving a data fiduciary an opportunity to be heard and for reasons recorded in writing, Section 37 allows the Indian government to issue orders to intermediaries or government agencies to block public access to information in the “interests of the general public”. This can only happen on receipt of two ‘references’ from the Data Protection Board, the apex body investigating non-compliance with the Bill. One, intimating it of over two penalties being imposed on the same data controller. Two, if the reference, in the “interests of the general public,” advises blocking public access to information transmitted on any computer resource enabling the data controller to offer goods or services to data principals in India. Intermediaries are bound to comply. Experts argue that Section 37 of the data protection law still raises censorship concerns. For example, Section 69A, despite its free speech concerns, was still upheld by the Supreme Court in 2015’s Shreya Singhal ruling. “The substantive procedural safeguards that were specifically highlighted by the Supreme Court in Shreya Singhal as a reason for which 69A passed muster at all constitutionally [are missing in Section 37],” said public policy professional Divij Joshi speaking to MediaNama in August. “…The second thing is it [Section 69A] is directly linked to the wording of Article 19(2) [of the Constitution, which imposes reasonable restrictions on free speech]…[But] If you read Section 37, it uses this really vague term which is not in the Constitution, which says in the ‘interests of the general public’. That is not a constitutional ground for censorship or for restriction of freedom of expression, more specifically.”

Prasanna Kumar was joined by Anirudh Burman (Carnegie India), Meghna Bal (Esya Centre), and S. Chandrasekhar (K&S Digiprotect). The session was chaired by Arya Tripathy (PSA Legal).

Can companies push back against Section 37 blocking orders—and if they can’t, is the provision ‘fair’?: Ikigai Law’s Nehaa Chaudhari differed with Prasanna Kumar’s interpretation of the provision, highlighting that appealing against such references may be difficult for intermediaries.

“I’m not entirely sure that I agree with you when you say that this is a fair-ish provision,” Chaudhari reflected. “There’s nothing in the Act that envisages an appeal from an order passed under 37. [Hypothetically] If I am an aggrieved intermediary, I [can] file a writ against the Central government’s order, that’s scenario one. Scenario two is, hopefully, I get to appeal the reference that the Board has made to the Central government. Maybe I appeal that reference to the appellate body [established under India’s telecom law], assuming that the government tells me that this is a reference…There’s no [specified] way for me to appeal this action of the Central government.”

Prasanna Kumar responded that “the reference is not an order” of the Data Protection Board, so you can’t file an appeal before the appellate body. Chaudhary rebutted that Section 37 mentions ‘order’. Separately, the provision says the order will ‘direct’ intermediaries or government agencies to block the information.

Prasanna Kumar still held that intermediaries cannot appeal these references. “In a sense, ‘aggrieved’ has a very specific legal connotation in the context of appeal, which is that some civil right of yours may have been affected,” Prasanna Kumar argued. “It cannot be that you can be aggrieved by someone starting legal proceedings against you. Only the completion of some sort of legal proceedings can cause you to be, again, legally ‘aggrieved’.”

“The fair part [of the provision] to me is that today if a website is blocked [under Section 69A], I have to go running around to figure out who has caused what, where, how, and why [with respect to the blocking],” Prasanna Kumar continued. “To me, this [provision, that is, Section 37] makes my job of filing a writ petition so much easier, because I’ve been given a hearing, [and so] I’ve been given a chance to raise my grounds. The government records an order in writing. [Then] I have an order which I can challenge. And I may win or lose, but to me, I know very clearly what has happened to me and why, and I can come to court, to the high court, let’s say, for remedy, as opposed to the situation under the IT Act…[In that case] A 69A order is passed, [and] suddenly I don’t have access to my account, or my website is taken down, or people aren’t able to access my website, and I have to go running around to figure out what has happened.”

Why insert a content-blocking provision into a data protection law in the first place?: “I’m just speculating [about the provision but] it might be a case of repeat violation [of the data protection law] or delays in paying [penalties], or there could be many such use cases where the last resort could be blocking,” said K&S Digiprotect’s S. Chandrasekhar. “It need not be something like an intermediary, or something [or justification] as serious as what is invoked in 69A, but some person or some company which is having repeat violations and it is creating a lot of nuisance.”

Other panelists differed on whether the provision was appropriately included in the privacy law. “I think the first and only issue is this is not a data protection provision,” Carnegie India’s Anirudh Burman drily opined. “It should not be in this law.”

“If it is a speech provision, then it’s anti-constitutional there as well,” the Esya Centre’s Meghna Bal pointed out. “It talks about public interest, which can’t be read as a permissible restriction on speech [under Article 19(2)]. Perhaps the rationale behind it was to have a three-strikes policy for non-content businesses, because they don’t have it in, or it’s a grey area under Section 69A…[The latter provision] is typically supposed to be for content, but is used for non-content businesses…For instance, in the case of [fraudulent] loan apps, or in the case of the 59 [Chinese] apps that were taken down. There is no specific [legal] provision that enables the government to block apps [in cases] that are not under the grounds under Article 19(2). Technically, you would need something under the grounds of Article 19(6) [of the Constitution, which deals with “general public interest” restrictions on trade]…which is why this [Section 37] kind of reads that way…I think it’s a misplaced provision. It should be under the Digital India Act or the IT Act and not here.”

