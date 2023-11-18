Device seizure rules proposed in CrPC replacement bill violates right to privacy, right against self-incrimination: Derek O’Brien in Dissent Note

The proposed Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, allows law enforcement to summon or carry out search and seizure of digital devices such as phones and laptops, but this could violate the right to privacy as well as the right against self-incrimination, Member of Parliament Derek O'Brien pointed out in his dissent note attached to the parliamentary committee report on the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. The BNSS, 2023, is the proposed replacement for the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973. Section 94 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, allows the court or the police officer in charge to summon any document or thing required for an investigation as evidence. Notably, this proposed law explicitly includes summoning of digital evidence and covers any electronic communication such as messages, call recordings, and emails as well as electronic communication devices such as mobile phones, laptops, cameras, and any other electronic device that may be specified by the government through notification in the future. A court also has the right to order search and seizure of such evidence for various reasons including if the person in possession of the evidence is not expected to produce the same. "A mobile device or a laptop contains a lot of information which might not be relevant to the case because electronic devices in today's age contain all information pertinent to an individual's general existence. So, there’s a question about the invasion of the right to privacy because of the scope of information that’s in these…

