wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

India’s Consumer Affairs Department Initiates Safety Pledge for E-Commerce Platforms

Various e-commerce stakeholders like platforms, associations, consumer associations attended a government meeting to discuss principles for the safe sale of goods online.

Published

What’s the News: India’s Department of Consumer Affairs held a stakeholder consultation on November 15, 2023 to create a set of principles for the safe sale of goods by online platforms. As per a press release, the department has constituted a committee for drafting a ‘Safety Pledge’ that will come up with a report in two weeks. This is yet another form of e-commerce guidelines/ policies that have been a long time coming since 2021.

What is a Safety Pledge? The Product Safety Pledge is a voluntary commitment by online platforms to ensure the safety of goods sold to consumers. It seeks to protect consumers from the purchase of unsafe products available for sale on e-commerce platforms. Similar pledges have been implemented by the European Union (EU), Japan, Australia, South Korea, Canada as well.

Stakeholders keen on formulating a pledge: To create an Indian alternative to these principles, Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs chaired Thursday’s consultation, which was attended by e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho etc., industry associations such as CII, ASSOCHAM, FICCI, IAMAI, NASSCOM, voluntary consumer associations such as Mumbai Grahak Panchayat and Consumer Voice, and ‘Law chairs’ such as NLU Delhi and Chair on Consumer Law, NLSIU, Bengaluru.

The proposed principles of the Safety Pledge will include “detecting and preventing the sale of unsafe products, co-operating with statutory authorities responsible for product safety, raising consumer product safety awareness amongst third party sellers and empowering consumers on product safety issues.”

Does India need a Safety Pledge? The pledge can help companies take the necessary preventive measures in safe harbor cases. For example in May 2023, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) issued orders against five e-commerce platforms for selling car seat belt alarm stopper clips that compromised the “life and safety of consumers.” Similarly, the CCPA issued an order against Amazon in August 2022, for selling low-quality pressure cookers. The absence of an e-commerce policy in this regard and the potential removal of safe harbor (as suggested by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar) will further complicate such issues. A pledge may help companies navigate these uncertain waters.

India’s struggle with e-commerce regulation: The most recent discussion in terms of an overall policy was in June 2023 when the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) held an inter-ministerial consultation. In March 2022, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of Consumer Affairs, even aired the idea of self-regulation by the e-commerce industry, confessing that the government is struggling with the task.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also Read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ