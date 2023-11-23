wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Deltatech Gaming Challenges Rs. 6,384 Tax Notice Before Calcutta High Court: Report

Upon receiving the tax notice last month, the online real money gaming company claimed that the notice lacked legal backing.

Published

Online real money gaming company Deltatech Gaming may have moved the Calcutta High Court challenging a Rs. 6,384 crore show-cause notice issued to it by tax authorities, Gateway to Gaming reported. The case has reportedly been listed for November 29th.

MediaNama has reached out to Deltatech Gaming for comments. This piece will be updated if and when they respond.

The notice follows the GST Council’s decision to hike the tax slab for online gaming with wagering from 18% to 28% this year. The Indian government subsequently clarified that the tax hike was not retrospective. 

Upon receiving the notice last month, the Adda 52-parent company offering games like online poker claimed that the notice lacked legal backing. In an exchange filing at the time, the company said: 

“The amount claimed in the DG Notice is inter alia based on the gross bet value of all games played at the casinos during 2017-2022…Demand for GST on gross bet value, rather than gross gaming revenue, has been an industry issue and various representations have already been made to the Government at an industry level in relation to this issue…The company has been legally advised that the tax demand is arbitrary and contrary to law, and the company will pursue all legal remedies available to it to challenge such tax demand and related proceedings.”

A similarly massive Rs. 21,000 crore show cause notice was issued to real money skill gaming major Gameskraft last year. The notice was struck down by the Karnataka High Court earlier this year, after which the GST authorities challenged the verdict at the Supreme Court. The apex court has stayed the Karnataka High Court’s verdict for now, and the case will be heard next on December 15th. 

Dream Sports, another real money gaming major, has reportedly also challenged a large show cause notice (around Rs. 25,000 crore) issued to it before the Bombay High Court. 

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Read more

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ