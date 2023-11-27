Delhi HC Warns Domain Name Registrars to Comply with Domain Blocking Orders if they Want to Operate in India

The IT Ministry will be asked to block Domain Name Registrars that fail to comply with domain blocking orders issued by Indian courts, Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Mini Pushkarna held in a suo motu case regarding trademark infringing websites with similar names appearing online, Bar and Bench reported.

The Bench added that it will draft guidelines to be followed by Domain Name Registrars, and the IT Ministry, to address these websites, which are often involved in scamming consumers. “If you want to do business in India, we will lay down some guidelines and you will be bound by it,” the Bench observed.

Domain Name Registrar GoDaddy also appeared in court, admitting that it was “one of the DNRs who are not complying” and that it is not “running away”. The Bench permitted it to file an impleadment application in the case, which will be heard next on January 9th, 2024.