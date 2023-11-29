The Delhi High Court has restrained Dialmytrip from using its name in respect of tours, travel, hospitality, and all other services. The company must also stop using the domain name www.dialmytrip.com for tour, travel, hospitality, hotel cabs, or any other travel-related services. This restriction has been imposed in a case filed by the online travel company MakeMyTrip seeking an injunction against Dialmytrip, to prevent it from using the name ‘Dialmytrip’, and the domain names ‘www.dialmytrip.com’ and ‘www.dmtgroup.in’. Based on the court order, Dialmytrip previously used to provide financial services under its name and has recently expanded its services to tours and travel as well. In March 2020, Dialmytrip had applied for the trademark DMT (Your Business Buddy) through the corporate name Dialmytrip Tech Pvt. Ltd but MakeMyTrip only learned of the company in May 2023 and sent it a cease and desist letter soon after. How did Dialmytrip respond to the cease and desist? The company responded to the cease and desist in July 2023 stating that it was mainly engaged in providing banking, insurance, and investment allied services and has engaged in these services since 2015. It further noted that it is not substantially involved in tour, travel, and hotel services like the ones provided by MakeMyTrip. Dialmytrip said that in the 12 months ending in March 2023, tour and travel services contributed to only about 0.8% of its total turnover, which is negligible itself and also in comparison to MakeMyTrip per minute turnover specifically for tour and travel…
News
Delhi High Court restricts DialMyTrip its name in trademark dispute with MakeMyTrip
The High Court noted that there was a possibility of the defendant’s business and name being perceived as an extention of MakeMyTrip’s own.
Latest Headlines
- Delhi High Court restricts DialMyTrip its name in trademark dispute with MakeMyTrip November 29, 2023
- NCLAT defers hearing of Google’s appeal against Play Store antitrust order November 28, 2023
- National Medical Commission pushes medical college patients to register via ABHA ID: Some questions and concerns November 28, 2023
- RBI Expands Alert List with 19 New Unauthorized Forex Trading Entities November 28, 2023
- TCS Collaborates with AWS to Launch Generative AI Practice November 28, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...