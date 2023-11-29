wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Delhi High Court restricts DialMyTrip its name in trademark dispute with MakeMyTrip

The High Court noted that there was a possibility of the defendant’s business and name being perceived as an extention of MakeMyTrip’s own.

Published

The Delhi High Court has restrained Dialmytrip from using its name in respect of tours, travel, hospitality, and all other services. The company must also stop using the domain name www.dialmytrip.com for tour, travel, hospitality, hotel cabs, or any other travel-related services. This restriction has been imposed in a case filed by the online travel company MakeMyTrip seeking an injunction against Dialmytrip, to prevent it from using the name ‘Dialmytrip’, and the domain names ‘www.dialmytrip.com’ and ‘www.dmtgroup.in’. Based on the court order, Dialmytrip previously used to provide financial services under its name and has recently expanded its services to tours and travel as well. In March 2020, Dialmytrip had applied for the trademark DMT (Your Business Buddy) through the corporate name Dialmytrip Tech Pvt. Ltd but MakeMyTrip only learned of the company in May 2023 and sent it a cease and desist letter soon after. How did Dialmytrip respond to the cease and desist? The company responded to the cease and desist in July 2023 stating that it was mainly engaged in providing banking, insurance, and investment allied services and has engaged in these services since 2015. It further noted that it is not substantially involved in tour, travel, and hotel services like the ones provided by MakeMyTrip. Dialmytrip  said that in the 12 months ending in March 2023, tour and travel services contributed to only about 0.8% of its total turnover, which is negligible itself  and also in comparison to MakeMyTrip per minute turnover specifically for tour and travel…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ