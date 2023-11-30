wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

How Is Deepfake Regulation Linked To Platform Safe Harbour Provisions?

Amid the furore around deepfakes circulating online, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar have directed platforms to take down such content in accordance with section 3(1)(b) of IT Rules 2021, or risk losing their safe harbour protections.

Published

In light of multiple instances wherein deepfakes of celebrities are being circulated online, India’s IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar have directed platforms to strictly comply with IT Rules to take down such content. 

All online platforms need to change their terms of service to explicitly mention Section 3(1)(b) of India’s IT Rules (2021) and inform users about their obligations when publishing content online, suggested Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India’s Minister of State for the Electronics and IT Ministry (MeitY) during a meeting with representatives of various internet companies including Reliance Jio, Meta, Google, Telegram, Sharechat, Snap, Samsung and Apple.

Section 3(1)(b) of India’s IT Rules essentially requires intermediaries to inform their users not to host, and to make “reasonable efforts” to avoid hosting certain kinds of content, including that which is obscene, pornographic, paedophilic, invasive of another’s privacy, insulting, harassing, encouraging money laundering, etc., and importantly in the current context, does not impersonate another person.

While some participants pushed back against the modification of their terms and conditions saying that their terms and conditions already cover these aspects, Chandrasekhar insisted that this is insufficient. Chandrasekhar has also warned that failure to take down such content within the time stipulated under IT Rules will jeopardise the platform’s safe harbour protections.

How is deep fake regulation connected to safe harbour? Can platforms address the deepfake issue proactively and be 100 percent successful in it? In this video, MediaNama Founder-Editor Nikhil Pahwa offers his perspective on these questions.

Watch the video to know more:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also Read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ