In an attempt to unify data on governance at the local level, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has launched the ‘AAINA Dashboard for Cities’ portal, according to a government press release. Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the country will now have to regularly submit their data on various governance-related aspects through a data entry form on the portal. According to the press release, the AAINA dashboard will mainly assist the city administration in tracking their performances as compared to other ULBs, identifying areas of improvement and possibilities, and engaging with better performing cities. More about the portal: The ULBs will have to submit data on the basis of five thematic areas: Political and administrative structure Finance Planning Citizen-centric governance Delivery of basic services Information covering these categories will also include audited accounts, and self-reported performance metrics, and can be updated anytime on the portal. The dashboard data will be accessed by all stakeholders and will soon be open to the public as well. The Ministry will provide assistance to ULBs through Digital India Corporation regarding the data submission process. Why it matters: As seen in sectors like education, rural development, and health, mere digitisation of data in a centralised database does not ensure efficient governance in view of problems related to lack of technical resources, inaccuracy of data, and standardisation of information on various data portals. As stated on the AAINA portal, there’s currently no ranking system in place which would affect funding, but the government has…
Another Database For Governance? India’s Urban Affairs Ministry Launches AAINA Portal To Track Work Of Urban Local Bodies
As stated on the AAINA portal, there’s currently no ranking system in place which would affect funding, but the government has envisaged the portal as a permanent platform for ULB-related data and performance metrics.
