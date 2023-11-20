Attend our briefing call: Broadcast Bill & online streaming

MediaNama invites subscribers to attend its briefing call on the Broadcasting Bill and online streaming. Subscribers will receive an invite. Subscribe here to be eligible to attend. On November 10, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) released a draft for the Broadcasting Services Regulation Bill, 2023. This bill is set to replace the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act of 1995 which has been in place for the past three decades. With the new bill, over-the-top (OTT) broadcasting services (like Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, JioCinema, etc.) will also be brought under regulation. They will be required to ensure that their content is certified by a content evaluation committee, and will have to comply with a multi-layered regulatory system. In this MediaNama Briefing, we will delve deep into the bill, how it affects streaming services, and the concerns surrounding it. Title: Broadcast Bill & online streaming Date: November 22 (Wednesday), 2023 Time: 3:30 PM IST You can attend this call by buying a subscription to MediaNama. You’ll get access to this call, access to recordings of all our previous calls, around 35+ stories for each week, our exclusive weekly newsletter, and access to our archives of 26000+ stories. Our monthly subscription is priced at Rs. 1000 Note: If you are a MediaNama subscriber, existing or new, access to briefings is included as part of your subscription. In case you haven’t received an invite, please email us at hello@medianama.com What will we cover? What is an Over the Top (OTT) streaming service under…

