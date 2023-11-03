wordpress blog stats
India is a major focus market with a lot of people moving into the middle class: Apple CEO Tim Cook

Cook also noted that the average selling price (ASP) of its products and services in India might be lower than in other countries, but that doesn’t bother the company.

Published

Apple achieved an all-time revenue record in India last quarter (July to September 2023), CEO Tim Cook said in the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call held on November 2.

“We grew very strong double-digits. It’s an incredibly exciting market for us and a major focus of ours. We have a low share in a large market, and so it would seem there’s a lot of headroom there. […] We see an extraordinary market, a lot of people moving into the middle class, distribution is getting better, lots of positives. ” — Apple CEO Tim Cook on India

Cook also noted that the average selling price (ASP) of its products and services in India might be lower than in other countries, but that doesn’t bother the company.

These sentiments echo what Cook said in the last earnings call (Q3 2023) held in August. Apple had set an all-time revenue record in India in that quarter (April to June) as well.

Globally, the company reported a revenue of $89.5 billion for the fourth quarter, down 1% from the $90.1 billion reported in the same quarter last year. The company reported a profit of $23 billion for the quarter, up 13% compared to last year.

The company’s revenue has declined for a fourth straight quarter compared to the year-ago period.

For the full fiscal year of 2023, Apple globally recorded $383.3 billion in sales and $97.0 billion in profit, down slightly from $394.3 billion in sales and $99.8 billion in profit reported for fiscal 2022.

Apple doesn’t reveal the exact numbers for India as its revenues for India are combined with the Middle East and Europe segment, but according to estimates reported by the Economic Times based on regulatory filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), the company made Rs 49,321 crores (~$6 billion) in revenue in India for the fiscal year 2023, up 48 percent compared to 2022, and a profit of Rs 2,229 crores, up 76 percent from the previous year.

Apple follows an October to September fiscal year.

The company has been ramping up its manufacturing in the country through its partners Foxconn, Pegatron, and Tata, which recently acquired Wistron’s manufacturing unit in Karnataka. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that the proportion of iPhones assembled in India will increase from 12 to 14 percent currently to 20 to 25 percent by 2024.

All this positive financial news for the company comes at a time when Apple is being subject to scrutiny after the company sent multiple opposition leaders alerts that their iPhones might be targeted by state-sponsored attackers. This kicked up a political storm earlier this week and the government said that it would investigate Apple and its alerts.

