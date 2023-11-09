Why Recent Apple Alerts About State-Sponsored Attack On Devices Triggers A Debate On Surveillance Activities In India

Recently, multiple members of parliament belonging to opposition parties including Mahua Moitra, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Asaduddin Owaisi, Sashi Tharoor, and Raghav Chadha took to social media to share an alert, sent by Apple, regarding a potential state-sponsored attack on their devices. Along with the politicians, journalists including Sriram Karri (Resident Editor, Deccan Chronicle) and Siddharth Varadarajan (founding editor, The Wire) also reported that they received the alert. You can find more people who received the alerts here.

Days later, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) also said that it will probe the alert sent by Apple to politicians and journalists warning them that their iPhones might be targets of state-sponsored attackers. Additionally, according to reports, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology is also contemplating summoning Apple representatives to address these alerts.

How does Apple know it’s a state-sponsored attack and why this issue opens up a discussion on prevalent State surveillance activities? In this video, MediaNama Founder-Editor Nikhil Pahwa addresses these questions highlighting that there’s room for India’s Supreme Court to now step in and reopen the pending Pegasus spyware case.

Watch the video to know more:

Also Read

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!