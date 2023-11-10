Andhra Pradesh Police Force Resident To Share OTP For Disha App, Indicate Another Surveillance Measure

On November 7, a widely-shared video of four constables in Andhra Pradesh publicly assaulting an individual over installation of the Disha app has once again raised concerns about forced data collection in the State.

More about the incident:

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, the incident took place in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh. An army officer, visiting home during his leaves, was waiting for a bus at Parwada when four police officers asked him to download the Disha application on his phone. The Disha app was launched by the State police to ensure women’s safety by connecting them to Disha Command Control Centre during emergencies and deploy support promptly.

According to a report by The New Indian Express in June, the State police has been conducting awareness drives about the app at public places like bus stops, railway stations, colleges, factories etc, to explain the uses of the app. In this case too, the police were out on an awareness drive when they compelled the army officer to not just download the app, but also share the One-Time-Password (OTP), that confirms registration, with the police.

An Indian Army personnel from #Anakapalli was forced to download the #Disha women safety app and he was later thrashed for not sharing the OTP. The incident happened in Anakapalli district in #AndhraPradesh. Follow us @NewsMeter_In @CoreenaSuares2 pic.twitter.com/56uUVPYELq — SriLakshmi Muttevi (@SriLakshmi_10) November 8, 2023

The individual declined to share the OTP raising concerns about privacy and cyber-crimes committed using OTPs. He also demanded that the police must first show their identity cards before demanding such details. The police did not have their ID cards with them and the argument resulted in an assault and as seen in the video, the army officer was being dragged in an autorickshaw to the police station. Taking note of their misconduct, the Superintendent of Police has issued a suspension order against the four officers.

DGP Office-AndhraPradesh- Swift Action on Police Personnel involved in misconduct & misbehaviour with an Army Jawan in Anakapalli (D): AP Police regret the sorrowful incident happened to the serving Army soldier in Parawada limits.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/CrSUz8VL0R — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) November 9, 2023

Why does it matter?

Misbehaving with citizens in public in order to collect their personal data under the garb of safety and public order has become a norm, particularly in States like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. While the army personnel’s story gained much attention, there must be several other instances wherein the police may have indulged in getting the apps downloaded without people’s consent. Such instances trigger several questions about the extent of police surveillance and the impact of invasive policing activities that impact civil liberties and in fact, hurt people’s security.

In response to the incident, technology researcher and expert Srikanth Lakshmananan on X pointed out that the Andhra Pradesh Disha Bill 2019 requires investigation and trial of “heinous crimes” against women and children in 21 days. To fulfil such targets, the police have chosen to expand the scope of their surveillance methods and ensure that every citizen is on the radar. Further, the State police has been emphasising on increasing the number of downloads on the app. According to data shared by Srikanth, currently the app has 92 lakh downloads, and also informed that the app collects more data of an individual than is required for the purpose served by an SOS app.

Why should everyone install the app? Why should men install it? Because – the AP Disha bill sets an unrealistic target of trial completion under 21 working days. Result – Police go ahead and procure an app to keep everyone under surveillance. pic.twitter.com/GiclBQqnMW — Srikanth.CashlessConsumer | ஸ்‌ரீகாந்த் (@logic) November 9, 2023

