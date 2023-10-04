“Why Does Prasar Bharati need my money?”: YouTuber Meghnad’s Copyright Struggles with Government Content

"...the point of Prasar Bharati, of why the government runs broadcasting channels at all is because they want to show what is going on in the government... They want to show them what is happening in Parliament, they want them to show what the Prime Minister is saying, they want them to also have some updates about what happened in cabinet meeting, etc. Now... the fact that I'm actually adding a layer of commentary on top of it is effort being put in, which makes your content more consumable. If your overall objective is to give information to people, I'm helping, boss! ...I am helping you by giving [the information] to my audience, which I'm gathering with painstaking difficulty every day... Why are you [Prasar Bharati] putting [copyright] claims on me and taking my money? Because I am genuinely putting an effort," said Meghnad S., independent journalist and YouTuber, in an interview with MediaNama regarding the impact of copyright ownership on YouTube content creators. Earlier, MediaNama published an article about Prasar Bharati - India's official broadcasting channel - sending out copyright claims to independent journalists for using short video clips of their content. These clips included parliamentary proceedings and parts of speeches made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While the article sought to make sense of the confusion created by copyright ownership of the government, MediaNama's conversation with Meghnad seeks to understand the implications of such ownership on individuals who simply wish to create content regarding topics like the Parliament.…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.