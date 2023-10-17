Yatra states Year-on-Year increase in revenue by 23 percent

What’s the news: Yatra created a revenue of INR 1,105.8 million (USD 13.5 million) in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2023 with a Year-on-Year (YoY) increase in revenue of 23 percent, as per a press release by the travel company. In case of total gross bookings, including for Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages and Other Services, the company generated a revenue of INR 19,834.4 million (USD 241.7 million), a YoY increase of 11 percent.

Adjusted margin from air ticketing up by 46 percent YoY: As per the press release, the adjusted margin from Air Ticketing of INR 1,159.0 million (USD 14.1 million) represented an increase of 45.8 percent YoY.

“We started Fiscal Year 2024 [sic], on a strong footing on the Air front with the highest number of Air Passengers booked since pre-COVID in December 2019, up 41.5 percent YoY far outpacing domestic air passenger industry growth of 14.8 percent YoY… Sequentially as well, we grew at 2x the industry rate in domestic air,” said Dhruv Shringi, Co-Founder and CEO.

Adjusted margin from hotels and packages up by 1.6 percent YoY: Adjusted margin from hotels and packages of INR 307.6 million (USD 3.7 million) whereas in the Q2 of 2022 the adjusted margin was of INR 302.6 million, representing an increase of 1.6 percent YoY.

Loss increased by INR 17.4 million YoY: The company said the loss for Q2 was INR 24.3 million (USD 0.3 million) versus a loss of INR 7.0 million (USD 0.1 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022. This means an increase in loss by INR 17.4 million (USD 0.2 million) YoY.

Profits increased by 60 percent YoY: Result from operations were a profit of INR 52.7 million (USD 0.6 million) in Q2 of 2023 whereas in the Q2 of 2022, the profit was of INR 32.9 million (USD 0.4 million), reflecting an improvement of 60.2 percent YoY. Further, Yatra claimed its international travel improved reached approximately 90 percent of pre-COVID levels.

Yatra brings in 19 new corporate accounts: We further fortified our leadership in the Corporate travel sector by signing 19 new corporate customer accounts in the June quarter in our Corporate business with an annual billing potential of INR 1,510 million (~USD 18.2 million) underlining the capabilities and leadership of our Corporate Travel SaaS platform.

Yatra Online Limited makes it to NSE and BSE list: The company’s Indian subsidiary, Yatra Online Limited, was successfully listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and on the Bombay Stock Exchange on September 28, 2023 consummating the IPO of INR 7,750 million.

On this, Shringi said, “we also benefited from an additional inflow of approximately USD 21 million through the sale of shares in this IPO of this amount held by its wholly owned subsidiary THCL, which flowed through to the parent entity Yatra Online, Inc. This capital not only enabled us to repay the MAK debt but has also provided us with the flexibility to potentially allocate a part of the residual funds for future YTRA share buybacks. Additionally, we believe the IPO will also be beneficial to the consolidated company on several fronts as it provides a liquid stock that can be used for M&A in India. In addition, the transaction expands the shareholder base of the consolidated company by adding retail and institutional investors in India already familiar with Yatra’s business and brand while increasing its visibility through a larger pool of equity analysts.”

