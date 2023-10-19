In February this year, the Ministry of Finance told the parliament that a whitelist of permitted digital lending apps has been given by the RBI to the IT Ministry, which in turn, has sent this list to app stores. With regard to this, we filed an RTI request with the RBI, asking it for a copy of the whitelist. The central bank refused to share the whitelist of permitted digital lending apps (DLA) sent to the Google Play Store and Apple App Store stating that the information sought is a confidential correspondence and public disclosure of the same may prejudicially affect the economic interests of the State. We filed an appeal with the First Appellate Authority at RBI contending that it is not evident as to how the requested information will affect the economic interests of the State and the larger public interest warrants the disclosure of this information because a publicly available whitelist will help consumers to cross-check the list for allowed digital lending apps, rather than falling prey to the numerous predatory lending apps that exist on the app stores; such apps have been found to target vulnerable Indian borrowers, charging them exorbitant interest rates, and resorting to extortion and blackmail tactics to collect repayments. The First Appellate Authority denied our appeal noting that the sharing of the whitelist could have a “catastrophic” effect on the financial ecosystem and could adversely affect the entire economic system of the country. Here is the full response of the First Appellate…
Sharing whitelist of legitimate digital lending apps could adversely affect financial, economic system of the country: RBI
Our contention: Won’t a publicly available whitelist help consumers to cross-check the list for allowed digital lending apps, rather than falling prey to the numerous predatory lending apps that exist on the app stores, and have been found to target vulnerable Indian borrowers?
