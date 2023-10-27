Video: Here’s Why Maharashtra’s Gig Workers Protested On October 19

In a significant development, app-based drivers, delivery workers, and taxi drivers in Mumbai have successfully pushed for their demands to be addressed by the Maharashtra government by October 31, 2023. However, as any gig worker in the Mumbai Metropolitan region will tell you, this announcement came after many efforts by union leaders.

Mumbai’s app-based drivers and delivery workers held a demonstration on October 19, 2023, to ask the Maharashtra government to heed the demands put forth by app-based workers and pre-paid drivers. During a press conference, union leaders warned that continued apathy from the government regarding their demands will lead to an indefinite strike by these workers post-Dussehra on October 24.

To understand all the developments that took place over the course of this month, here’s our short explainer breaking down how gig worker unions came together to form a united front, their efforts for legal protection and the views of the drivers and delivery workers regarding the current status quo.

Watch the video to know more:

