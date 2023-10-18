Video: Is Amazon Planning To Enter The Telecom Space?

Earlier this month, Amazon was in the news for indicating its plans to provide satellite communication services. According to reports by major news platforms, Amazon is seeking approval from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre to offer broadband-from-space services in the country. Further, reportedly, Amazon is also expected to apply to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for a global mobile personal communication by satellite services (GMPCS) license. Is there a reason to believe that Amazon is seeking to provide access services? And what makes this information relevant in the context of demands for network fees made by telcos in India? MediaNama journalist Kamya Pandey, who has covered the story in detail, sheds light on some of the key aspects of Amazon’s plans and the relevance of this development. Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/_daeI3Pyxtk Also Read: Amazon Seeks Regulatory Approval For Satellite Communication Services In India: Report Solving A Problem That Doesn’t Exist: Amazon On The Implementation Of Network Usage Fee In EU Why Countries Should Not Mess With Interconnection Agreements The Idea That The European Parliament Voted In Favour Of Network Fees Is False: Barbara Van Schewick Clarifies
