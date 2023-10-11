US v Google: Does making Google the default search engine on a phone have anticompetitive effects?

Almost exactly a month ago, the United States kicked off a massive antitrust trial against Google for its alleged monopolist behaviours in the search engine and search advertising markets. Described by the Department of Justice (DOJ) as a case "about the future of the internet", commentators say that this is the biggest government-led charge on a tech company since 1998's case against Microsoft for bundling Internet Explorer with its products. In this two-part series, we explore the various points that Google, the DOJ, and other third-party stakeholders have argued before District Judge Amit Mehta over the last month in the ongoing hearings. Part one deals with the DOJ arguments that Google’s agreements with manufacturers to make its search the ‘default’ option on devices has anticompetitive effects. A thank you: Notably, this often closed-door trial has also been criticised for its secrecy, with reporters unable to sit in on proceedings for the most part, and key documents being taken down from public viewing. For those of us from outside the United States, these sources, among others, have been invaluable in rounding up the trial's key arguments: Josef Weitzman’s reporting for Big Tech on Trial. The Verge’s live blog of the proceedings. The New York Times’ crisp legal reporting of what’s at stake. Back to basics: does being the default search engine give you a competitive edge? To recap: The core issue here is that Google signs deals with phone manufacturers that prefer the default use of its search engines over others.…

