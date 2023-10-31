Developers Must Share Test Results For AI Systems With Govt Before Launching Them: US President Executive Order

The President of the United States of America Joe Biden issued an Executive Order on October 30, 2023, outlining measures for ensuring AI safety and security, citizen privacy, equity, protection of consumers and workers’ rights, and promoting innovation. The Executive Order comes after a series of announcements made by the US government charting out efforts for regulating the use of AI across sectors. In September, US Senators Richard Blumenthal and Josh Hawley also proposed a new framework to establish guardrails for AI. Why it matters: The US government’s Executive Order lays out stringent measures for tackling user harms, such as requiring companies to communicate results of credibility-tests for AI systems to the government, and developing best market practices for ensuring fair competition. As is the case with regulators around the world, the US government is also aiming to strike a balance between innovation and regulation in the AI sector. Given that the White House is looking to advance American innovation in the AI sector, the impact of the directions, if and when implemented, on businesses and public sector agencies will be worth tracking. Key directions from the Executive Order, published by the White House: 1. Key points from standards for AI safety and security, aimed at preventing risks posed by AI systems: Developers of “most powerful” AI systems must share their safety test results and other critical information with the US government in accordance with the Defense Production Act, before companies make these models public. The National Institute of Standards…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.