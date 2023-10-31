wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Developers Must Share Test Results For AI Systems With Govt Before Launching Them: US President Executive Order

The executive order by President Joe Biden comes after a series of government announcements on AI regulation across sectors.

Published

The President of the United States of America Joe Biden issued an Executive Order on October 30, 2023, outlining measures for ensuring AI safety and security, citizen privacy, equity, protection of consumers and workers’ rights, and promoting innovation. The Executive Order comes after a series of announcements made by the US government charting out efforts for regulating the use of AI across sectors. In September, US Senators Richard Blumenthal and Josh Hawley also proposed a new framework to establish guardrails for AI. Why it matters: The US government’s Executive Order lays out stringent measures for tackling user harms, such as requiring companies to communicate results of credibility-tests for AI systems to the government, and developing best market practices for ensuring fair competition. As is the case with regulators around the world, the US government is also aiming to strike a balance between innovation and regulation in the AI sector. Given that the White House is looking to advance American innovation in the AI sector, the impact of the directions, if and when implemented, on businesses and public sector agencies will be worth tracking. Key directions from the Executive Order, published by the White House: 1. Key points from standards for AI safety and security, aimed at preventing risks posed by AI systems: Developers of “most powerful” AI systems must share their safety test results and other critical information with the US government in accordance with the Defense Production Act, before companies make these models public. The National Institute of Standards…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ