Video: UNESCO’s Guidance on Ethical Use of Generative AI in Education

UNESCO’s recently published paper ‘Guidance for use of Generative AI in education and research’ offers comprehensive insights into the responsible and ethical deployment of AI in the education sector. This guidance touches upon key areas, focusing on the need for a human-centered approach in developing regulatory frameworks for AI.

Some of the critical topics covered include data protection and privacy, the importance of implementing national strategies for AI, ethical regulations and safeguards, copyright laws, AI literacy, training for educators, and fostering diverse opinions and expressions. UNESCO’s recommendations provide a roadmap for policy-makers, educators, and stakeholders to navigate the evolving world of AI in education while ensuring inclusivity, equity, and ethical use.

This video explores the key aspects of UNESCO’s guidance, shedding light on how GenAI can impact education while highlighting the ethical considerations that accompany these developments.

Watch the video for a quick summary of the key recommendations:

