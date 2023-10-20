US-based facial recognition company ClearView won an appeal against the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) in the UK. On October 17 the First Tier Tribunal in the UK concluded that the ICO did not have the jurisdiction to issue such a notice because “although the processing undertaken by CV was related to the monitoring of data subjects’ behaviour in the United Kingdom, the processing is beyond the material scope of the GDPR [General Data Protection Regulation],” it said. The GDPR sets out a series of data protection principles for people/companies using personal data in the country. Last year in May, the ICO fined Clearview AI £7,552,800 for using images of people in the UK, and elsewhere, that were collected from the web to create a global online database that could be used for facial recognition. It had also issued an enforcement notice against the company ordering the company to stop obtaining and using the personal data of UK residents that is publicly available on the internet and to delete the data of UK residents from its systems. Some context: ClearView’s facial recognition system is built on a database constructed by scouring through the millions of publicly available images on the internet. Once you feed a person’s image into it, it pulls out all matching faces from its database. In 2020, the governments of Australia and the UK opened a joint investigation into the company to look into ClearView’s personal data handling practices. This investigation resulted in the ICO issuing an enforcement…
News
UK Court blocks Information Commissioner’s Office from fining ClearView, says it falls outside its regulatory scope
Last year in May, the ICO fined Clearview AI £7,552,800 for using images of people in the UK, and elsewhere, that were collected from the web to create a global online database that could be used for facial recognition.
Latest Headlines
- TRAI Consultation: What policy changes need to be made to promote 5G use cases? October 20, 2023
- UK Court blocks Information Commissioner’s Office from fining ClearView, says it falls outside its regulatory scope October 20, 2023
- Language Inclusivity, Access To Govt Information, Improving ‘Search’ Through GenAI: Google’s New AI Services For India October 20, 2023
- Allahabad HC Rules that Liking A Post Online Doesn’t Amount to Publishing or Transmitting Obscene Content October 20, 2023
- Central Bureau of Investigation, Microsoft, Amazon join hands for nation-wide crackdown on cybercrime October 20, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...