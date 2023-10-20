wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

UK Court blocks Information Commissioner’s Office from fining ClearView, says it falls outside its regulatory scope

Last year in May, the ICO fined Clearview AI £7,552,800 for using images of people in the UK, and elsewhere, that were collected from the web to create a global online database that could be used for facial recognition.

Published

Image representing facial recogntition

US-based facial recognition company ClearView won an appeal against the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) in the UK. On October 17 the First Tier Tribunal in the UK concluded that the ICO did not have the jurisdiction to issue such a notice because “although the processing undertaken by CV was related to the monitoring of data subjects’ behaviour in the United Kingdom, the processing is beyond the material scope of the GDPR [General Data Protection Regulation],” it said. The GDPR sets out a series of data protection principles for people/companies using personal data in the country. Last year in May, the ICO fined Clearview AI £7,552,800 for using images of people in the UK, and elsewhere, that were collected from the web to create a global online database that could be used for facial recognition. It had also issued an enforcement notice against the company ordering the company to stop obtaining and using the personal data of UK residents that is publicly available on the internet and to delete the data of UK residents from its systems.  Some context: ClearView’s facial recognition system is built on a database constructed by scouring through the millions of publicly available images on the internet.  Once you feed a person’s image into it, it pulls out all matching faces from its database. In 2020, the governments of Australia and the UK opened a joint investigation into the company to look into ClearView’s personal data handling practices. This investigation resulted in the ICO issuing an enforcement…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ