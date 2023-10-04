wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Tripura HC Stays Lower Court’s Order Asking WhatsApp To Disclose First Originator Of A Message

A Trial Court had directed WhatsApp to disclose first originator of a chat containing fake resignation letter of CM Manik Saha.

Published

We missed this earlier: The Tripura High Court on September 26, 2023 stayed an order by a Trial Court directing WhatsApp to disclose first originator of a chat containing fake resignation letter of CM Manik Saha. According to the HC order, the matter will be heard on December 5, 2023, while investigation of the alleged offence will continue until the next hearing.

The arguments by both parties, WhatsApp and Union of India, dealt with the application of Rule 4(2) of the IT Rules, 2021, which requires significant social media intermediaries to enable identification of the first originator of any information on their platform under certain conditions. The Court found that the Trial Court did not specifically deal with the issue regarding the extent of threat to “public order” as prescribed under Rule 4(2), before asking WhatsApp to reveal the first originator of the message, that too only two days after the FIR was filed.

What did WhatsApp say?

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for WhatsApp, argued that Rule 4(2) lists out conditions under which such a judicial order asking for identification of the source of a message can be issued.

“The proviso thereto indicates that such an order shall only be passed, for the purposes of prevention, detection, investigation, prosecution or punishment of an offence relating to sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States, or public order, or of incitement to an offence relating to the above or in relation with rape, sexually explicit material or child sexual abuse material, punishable with imprisonment for a term of not less than five years,” Rohatgi stated.

He added that the second provision under the said Rule also says that “no order shall be passed in cases where other less intrusive means are effective in identifying the originator of the information”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Arguing that the Trial Court, in its order, has not substantiated any grounds for imminent threat to public order, Rohatgi asked the Court to grant interim protection to WhatsApp.

Whereas, the State objected saying that WhatsApp, being an intermediary under the IT Rules, does not have the standing or capacity to object to directions asking for a disclosure of first originator. “None of the accused persons has approached this Court objecting to such disclosure,” Advocate General S.S Dey stated.

Why it matters: Rule 4(2) of the IT Rules has been a subject of scrutiny as the provision allows for tracing the originator of any message or information, in ways that can weaken end-to-end encryption that’s essential for strengthening user-privacy on platforms. Further, the constitutionality of IT Rules has been challenged in several High Courts, and WhatsApp particularly has contested against Rule 4(2) in a lawsuit at Delhi High Court.

The social media platform argued that the traceability mandate will mean that the platform will have to break its end-to-end encryption feature, which will “violate the users’ right to privacy and freedom of speech and expression, and is beyond the scope of the parent Act.” According to independent researcher Anand Venkatanarayanan, traceability on WhatsApp cannot be enabled without affecting encryption. This is because WhatsApp operates in a way that the platform only has access to received ID or the device associated with a phone number, which is used to deliver a message when the receiver comes online. The content is encrypted via encryption keys that are known only to the sender and the receiver, and the keys change for every message. In order to implement the IT Rules, WhatsApp will have to store the plain text of every message, which means breaking up encryption entirely, explains Venkatanarayanan in this MediaNama report. Hence, in spirit of the right to privacy judgment, it is critical that the Courts examine if actions sought by law enforcement agencies are necessary and proportionate to the actual harm caused to the public.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Also Read:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ