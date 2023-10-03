wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

TRAI doubles down on the need for an industry led body to regulate cloud services

TRAI submitted the same recommendation to the DoT in 2020, which were sent back for reconsideration under grounds that the CSP industry was still in its nascent stge.

Published

Cloud computing

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has reiterated that there is a need for a light-touch regulatory approach towards cloud services in India. To make this happen, it says that an industry body should be set up through the following process— enrolling the cloud service providers (CSPs) operating in India, forming an ad-hoc body to frame broad rules for CSPs ( organizational structure, election procedure for a CSP industry body, etc.) and the election of office bearers to take over the functioning of the industry-led body. 

TRAI made the same recommendations to the DoT in 2020 but these were sent back for reconsideration on grounds that the CSP industry was still in its nascent stage. But in the three years that have passed since, TRAI seems to have stuck to its ground that CSPs need to be regulated. Based on the 2020 recommendations, this industry-led body, should work with TRAI and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Why were TRAI’s 2020 recommendations sent back?

In April 2023, the DoT sent TRAI a back-dated reference where it stated that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had responded to TRAI’s recommendations on cloud services saying that it was not in favor of creating a light touch regulatory framework. MeitY was of the view that “any such framework may limit the growth of the Cloud ecosystem in the country.” 

Article continues below ⬇, you might also want to read:

MeitY pointed out that cloud computing is not a telecom service, rather it is an IT service that falls squarely within its jurisdiction. It said that it did not interpret TRAI’s recommendations as a ‘light touch’ and argued that they could result in a set of regulations that CSPs might find hard to comply with. 

Why it matters: 

MeitY, in its comments on the recommendations, argued that it has been carrying out the empanelment of cloud service providers since 2015. It explained that to receive empanelment CSPs have to adhere to various compliances, certifications, and technical criteria. These CSPs also have to comply with the CERT-In guidelines that are released from time to time. As such, MeitY said that the empanelment already acts as a light touch regulation.

It is notable here that by reiterating these recommendations, TRAI is effectively arguing that CSP regulation should be the purview of the DoT. But given that MeitY is already empaneling CSPs, one must wonder, are these recommendations even necessary? 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

What did TRAI recommend?

  • TRAI says that there are many different types of CSPs such as infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and software as a service (SaaS). It says that the scope of CSPs should initially be limited to the IaaS and PaaS platforms providing services in India.
  • It suggests that telecom service providers should not be allowed to share infrastructure and platforms related to Telegraph with a cloud that is not a member of the CSP industry body registered with DoT. 
  • The industry body may review its experience and further deliberate upon the need to form multiple bodies for different purposes such as, to address the requirements of different market segments. The DoT might carry out this review two years after the body has taken on its functions or any other time period it finds appropriate. 

Similarities between telcos and CSPs: 

TRAI says that that CSPs often rely on telcos to deliver their services and telecom operators may offer cloud services as part of their portfolio. It says that both these players rely on network infrastructure, require scalable data centers and both have to safeguard themselves against cyber threats and unauthorized access. 

As a result of this convergence between telcos and cloud services, TRAI suggests that it needs to make regulatory interventions as and when required in the case of cloud services to protect the interests of customers. Furthermore, it says, that the “DoT can consider its recommendations to introduce appropriate measures or institutional mechanisms to deal with the issues related to ‘Cloud Services’. ”

mail.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ