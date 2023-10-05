Need to address both supply and demand issues to improve data costs: TRAI acting chairperson Meenakshi Gupta says

“We need to address both supply-side and demand-side issues [of Internet connectivity],” TRAI acting Chairperson Meenakshi Gupta said at the ITU-TRAI workshop on cost models for affordable data services.

“While in economic theory, demand and supply talks are independent of each other, in reality we find that supply can create or enhance demand and high demand can encourage suppliers to supply workloads and services. Therefore, both will have a bearing on the cost of services and to that extent on pricing as well. The cost components of data services can vary depending on specific service provider and the region. Some of the most common cost components include network infrastructure, network operations, bandwidth charges, hardware software, marketing sales, tax sales, research and development costs, and the cost of complying with the government regulations,” she said.

“When we talk about affordable data services, we need to see the concept in a holistic manner, that is roles and responsibilities of all the stakeholders: state of the economy, policy framework, regulatory environment, and last but not least, the telecom sector itself.”

Gupta’s comments come at a time when there is a raging debate globally on the idea of network usage fees, and telecom operators in India are demanding that they be allowed to charge online service providers this fee, in order to terminate traffic. This is, they claim erroneously, not a violation of Net Neutrality.

In this context, it’s important to note that Gupta in her speech highlighted that TRAI has ensured that service providers offer Internet access in a non-discriminatory manner to end users. This, she said “led to introduction of new and innovative tariff products in the market designed to provide telecom services at affordable and competitive price to the consumers.”

It’s worth noting that the TRAI’s landmark order on Differential Pricing of Data Services recognises that online consumers are also creators.

Affordability is key to India’s Internet growth

Gupta highlighted the growth of the Internet in India at the meeting:

The Internet subscriber base of 881 million, of which 847 million are broadband, up from 61 million in 2014.

Data usage has increased from 3 GB per subscriber to 200 GB per subscriber per year, over a period of 10 years.

Data tariffs have fallen steeply from USD 3.25 per GB in 2014 to around USD 0.12 per GB in 2023, making the data more and more affordable over the decade.

However, she said that “the issues relating to everybody having access and the affordability continue, which need to be addressed, and the government is trying to address them.”

The need to identify cost components

The cost of bandwidth has been declining in recent years, Gupta said.

Gupta called for an ITU Focus Group to identify the gaps in context of affordable data services and international internet connectivity, and address them.

She highlighted the need for granularity in identifying various cost components that contribute to the cost of data, adding, importantly, that “policy and regulatory framework can influence the actual cost of services. The two straightforward examples that come to my mind in this context are the taxes and levies and the cost of regulatory compliance. So there’s a circular relationship that one sees here.”

“What is important is how to identify them [costs of data components], how to measure them, and how to apportion them to specific units of services as well as to arrive at a per-unit cost. And this is what the cost models are all about. Since we are in a global economy, it is important that there are generally accepted standards relating to identification, measurement, and apportionment of costs. And to my mind, that is the crux.”

She emphasised that the specific cost parameters should be clearly defined and measured, and there should also be a mechanism to validate the cost data. “And to my mind, the validation is a very, very important exercise.”

Policy changes for addressing cost issues:

Gupta highlighted the TRAI’s recommendations for “standardizing right of way acquisition process to reduce costs and delays, developing a national network of shared utility ducts to reduce installation cost and optimize resource utilization, and establishing a predictable and transparent spectrum allocation process to meet the growing demands, ensuring fair and reasonable pricing for spectrum licenses to encourage operator participation.”

She pointed towards enabling partnerships between telecom operators and other sectors for infrastructure sharing: “collaborating with Urban Developing Ministry to provide in-building infrastructure for coverage, promoting green technology, integrating all utility services in small cities to reduce conflicts, incentivizing service providers to notch them to share the infrastructure, funding digital infrastructure creation in rural and remote areas through USOF,” referring to the rollout of Bharatnet.

For telecom operators, she said, there has been “rationalisation of interest rates and removal of penalties, permission for surrender of spectrum after 10 years, dispensing with requirement of spectrum-fusing charges for spectrum-acquired in spectrum auctions held after 15th September 2021, reduction in bank guarantee, etc, to name a few.”

The government of India has also brought out the PLI scheme for manufacturing of mobiles, telecom and electronic products, semiconductors and display ecosystem, she added.

She also said that there is a need for cost models to be reviewed regularly, and updated periodically, “to factor in the changes, the changes in technology, the changes in market conditions, the changes in policy framework, the regulatory framework, and many more things.”

