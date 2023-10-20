TRAI Consultation: What policy changes need to be made to promote 5G use cases?

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on September 29 issued a consultation paper titled Digital Transformation through the 5G Ecosystem with the aim of understanding what regulatory changes have to be made to accelerate the growth of emerging technologies that rely on 5G including the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), mixed reality (MR), edge computing, and metaverse. "The objective of this consultation paper is to identify the policy challenges and suggest the right policy framework for faster adoption and effective utilisation of new technologies for the holistic and sustainable development of the economy driven by the 5G ecosystem," TRAI said in its press release. Interested stakeholders can email their comments to advadmn[at]trai.gov.in and vibhatomar[at]trai.gov.in by October 30, 2023. There are also multiple other ongoing TRAI consultations, which you can find here. Issues for consultation 1. Cross-sector collaboration for the development of 5G use cases: Is there a need for additional measures to further strengthen the cross-sector collaboration for the development and adoption of 5G use cases in India? If the answer is yes, please submit your suggestions with reasons and justifications. Please also provide the best practices and lessons learnt from other countries and India to support your comments. 2. Barriers in the development of the 5G ecosystem: Do you anticipate any barriers in the development of the ecosystem for 5G use cases, which need to be addressed? If yes, please identify those barriers and suggest possible policy and regulatory interventions…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.