Watch Live Today: International trends in Network usage fees

The discussion will cover the network fees situation in South Korea, European Parliament’s considerations on net neutrality, and other global trends in telecom.

Published

Join us as we discuss the ‘International trends in Network usage fees‘ in our virtual discussion on October 4. 

Register here or Livestream the discussion here.

We’ve confirmed over 100+ attendees and a stellar speaker line-up.

Responses to a recent consultation by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India have made certain assertions about the developments in South Korea and a regulatory consultation on network usage fees discussions in Europe. We’re hosting this discussion to help understand what exactly is going on globally and why, and address key assertions regarding the global situation, made by some Indian stakeholders.

MediaNama discussions, virtually or otherwise, involve participation from attendees, and we’d love to take your questions during the discussion.

Event: Discussion on ‘International trends in Network usage fees’

Date: Wednesday, October 4
Time: 7:00- 9:00 PM KST / 3:30- 5:30 PM IST / 12:00-2:00 PM CET / 6:00-8:00 AM EDT                                                                                                                                        

Agenda and confirmed speakers

    • International trends in Network usage fees: 
      • The European debate on network fees
      • South Korea’s experience implementing network usage fees
      • Network fee models: Their utility and challenges
  • Speakers: 
    • Carl Gahnberg, Director of Policy Development and Research at the Internet Society
    • Barbara van Schewick, Stanford University
    • Professor KS Park, Korea University School of Law
    • Thomas Volmer, Head of Global Content Delivery Policy, Netflix
    • Alissa Starzak, Vice President, Global Head of Public Policy, Cloudflare
    • Bhupinder Jit, Public policy professional

Remember, this is a curated, invite-only discussion that requires you to sign-up, so don’t forget to register before 2:00 PM. MediaNama is hosting this discussion with support from ADIF, Google, Meta, and Netflix. 

Key questions that you can expect answers for in our sessions:

  • How does the EU’s current Open Internet Regulation work? How does it align with fair share agreements currently in discussion?
  • How does the sender-party network pays system operate in Korea? How is this different from the sender-party network pays system being debated in Europe?
  • Can network operators refuse to carry content providers who fail to pay the network share charges? 
  • How will regulators ensure that network fees are directed toward infrastructure development? 
  • What are the possible alternatives to network fees in supporting telecom infrastructure development? 

We have published a reading list to help you prepare for the discussion.

Important:

  • Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.

MediaNama’s subscriber-members get priority and guaranteed access to all our events. You can subscribe to MediaNama to support our work.

