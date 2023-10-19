On October 18, Stanford’s Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI) released its transparency index for ten different foundation artificial intelligence (AI) models (including OpenAI’s GPT 4 and Google’s PaLM 2) and found that no model comes close to providing adequate transparency. The top-scoring Model, Meta’s Llama 2, had a score of 54 out of 100 with the closest competitor (at a score of 53) being BLOOMZ by BigScience, a Huggingface-hosted open collaboration with hundreds of researchers and institutions around the world. Why it matters: Foundational AI models are AI systems trained on large datasets that can then be adapted to many specific applications. For instance, OpenAI’s GPT4 and GPT 3.5 are foundational models that have been used as the basis for creating many applications such as Bing AI, ChatGPT, and Jasper AI (an AI-powered writing assistant). A breakdown of the transparency index: If the creator of the foundational model is not transparent enough about how it trains and builds it, both those building applications on top of the model and the end user would not have adequate information to work with them and make informed decisions. Similarly, lack of transparency is also a challenge for policymakers on how concerns surrounding AI, such as those about intellectual property violations and biased information, can be adequately addressed. Source: Stanford.edu The index consists of a hundred different indicators that can be classified into three broad categories— How foundational models are built: This includes information about training…
Some of the biggest AI foundational models aren’t all that transparent, Stanford’s transparency Index says
Foundational AI models are AI systems trained on large datasets that can then be adapted to many specific applications.
