Sreenivasa Reddy Takes Over As Google India’s Managing Director for Government Affairs and Public Policy

Sreenivasa Reddy has taken over as Google India’s Managing Director for Government Affairs and Public Policy, Economic Times reported yesterday.

During his previous stint at Microsoft, Reddy led XR Regulatory Affairs for the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and was also Senior Director of Mixed Reality Engineering. He led Apple’s regulatory affairs in India from 2018 to 2021.

Exchange4Media added that Google India’s policy head position has remained vacant since Archana Gulati resigned last year after five months of service.

Reddy’s appointment comes amidst antitrust investigations into Google’s operations in India. Writing on LinkedIn yesterday, Reddy said:

“I am excited to join as the new Government Affairs and Public Policy leader for Google in India. I have long admired Google’s commitment to innovation and its mission to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful. And this has been so evident in its journey in India. Be it making access to the internet affordable and easier through Android or creating a vibrant creator ecosystem across the length and breadth of the country or the millions of people that have been trained with digital skills – all focused on supporting India’s digital transformation and creating a sustainable and inclusive digital economy. And India is at a critical juncture in its digital journey. With its young and growing population, and its rapid adoption of new technologies, India has huge potential to become a global leader in the digital economy. However, there are also challenges to be addressed, be it an equitable digital transformation or protecting the privacy and security of our users or leveraging the talent in the market to have India be at the forefront of tech innovation. I do believe that Google has a unique opportunity to play a role in addressing these challenges and helping India achieve its full digital potential. I am committed to working with the Indian government, the ecosystem of our partners, businesses, and civil society to develop policies and programs that promote innovation, economic growth, and social inclusion and build on the company’s strong track record of partnering in India’s growth.”

September also saw Keshav Dhakad join Flipkart as senior VP and general counsel, Business Standard reported. Dhakad was previously Microsoft India’s general counsel.

