wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

South Korea finds Google, Apple not in compliance with its app store regulations

South Korea plans penalties for Google and Apple, citing abuse of app market dominance through payment methods and unfair practices.

Published

South Korea plans to impose corrective measures and penalties on Google and Apple for abusing its dominance in the apps market by forcing app developers to use specific payment methods in their apps and unfairly delaying app assessment, the Korea Communications Commission said in a press release dated October 6. South Korea in September 2021 became the first country to introduce regulations forcing Google and Apple to open their app stores to alternative payment systems, but developers soon complained that the two companies were finding ways around the regulations by still charging high commissions and engaging in other unfair practices. In response, KCC launched an investigation into Google and Apple in August 2022. The regulator now plans to impose a penalty of up to 68 billion won (~50 million USD) including 47.5 billion won (~35 million USD) for Google and 20.5 billion won (~15 million USD) for Apple, after giving the two companies an opportunity to respond. "The enforcement of specific payment methods by Google and Apple is a significant concern because it has the potential to undermine the primary goal of the amended act in September 2021, which is to promote fair competition in the app market," KCC explained. The regulator also took objection to "Apple’s discriminatory charging of fees to domestic app developers" and has proposed a draft corrective measure that prohibits this practice. "What KCC has shared today is the ‘pre-notice’ and we will carefully review and submit our response. Once the final written decision is shared with…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ