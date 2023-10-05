Signal’s Meredith Whittaker Discusses Challenges Of Client-Side Scanning And the Battle for Encryption

“There is no way to implement client-side scanning that sends the information demanded to law enforcement or a third party safely and privately. No, there is no technology there. You can do on-device….you can have a software package that talks to itself and maybe uses some on-device technology. But the issue is that the second you insert a third party into an end-to-end relationship, you have created an exploit,” Meredith Whittaker, President of Signal Foundation, stated while addressing a question regarding possibilities of introducing a client-side scanning mechanism for accessing messages on a messaging app, without affecting the end-to-end encryption feature. Governments in several countries including India, UK, US, Australia, and Spain, among others, are advancing steps to secure backdoor access to end-to-end encrypted communication on platforms for law enforcement purposes. The global trend has raised apprehensions about surveillance and a violation of user privacy, but are privacy rights absolute? The efforts to weaken encryption has also presented tech companies as well as privacy advocates with a critical question of devising ways to tackle crimes like distribution of child sexual abuse material, with least intrusive methods. Why is there a demand for backdoor access to information by law enforcement agencies and is it technically feasible to provide such data securely? Why is encryption important and what are the major arguments against encryption? In the second part of this hour long interview with MediaNama Founder and Editor Nikhil Pahwa, Whittaker addresses some of these questions and also highlights how Signal plans…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.