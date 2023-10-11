wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

How to curb “review bombing,” Kerala HC asks State Police

The High Court referred to the practice of critics maliciously providing bad reviews to films as “review bombing”, observing further that it had the power to “make or break movies.”

Published

The Kerala High Court on October 6 asked the State Police its suggestions on how to deal with film critics who maliciously give bad reviews and whether a filmmaker can file a complaint against such critics. If they can, what is the mode of investigation for such complaints and what are the consequences thereon?  The court referred to this malicious practice as "review bombing" and noted that it can "make or break movies." The Kerala government on October 10 responded that it is working on the modalities to control such reviews. The State Police said that it would consult with all the stakeholders involved in the industry, including the producers, directors, financiers, etc. to come out with detailed protocols. The court was hearing a writ petition by the director of the film Aromalinte Adyathe Pranayam seeking action against critics who maliciously give bad reviews. "There is now an organized racket, particularly in the ‘online spectrum’, of deliberately denigrating and tarnishing a movie with the intention of unjust enrichment, coupled with blackmail and extortion," the director argued before the court. Article continues below , you might also want to read: Summary: India’s New Guidelines For Online Reviews On E-Commerce Platforms Alleged Social Media Smear Campaign Against Meesho Leads To Cease-And-Desist Notice "Every movie is an intellectual property. Apart from being so, it also entails reputation, sweat, blood and aspirations of several people, not merely the producers, lead stars, or the directors," Justice Devan Ramachandran observed. "A fair criticism of an intellectual property…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ