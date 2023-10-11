How to curb “review bombing,” Kerala HC asks State Police

The Kerala High Court on October 6 asked the State Police its suggestions on how to deal with film critics who maliciously give bad reviews and whether a filmmaker can file a complaint against such critics. If they can, what is the mode of investigation for such complaints and what are the consequences thereon? The court referred to this malicious practice as "review bombing" and noted that it can "make or break movies." The Kerala government on October 10 responded that it is working on the modalities to control such reviews. The State Police said that it would consult with all the stakeholders involved in the industry, including the producers, directors, financiers, etc. to come out with detailed protocols. The court was hearing a writ petition by the director of the film Aromalinte Adyathe Pranayam seeking action against critics who maliciously give bad reviews. "There is now an organized racket, particularly in the ‘online spectrum’, of deliberately denigrating and tarnishing a movie with the intention of unjust enrichment, coupled with blackmail and extortion," the director argued before the court. Article continues below , you might also want to read: Summary: India’s New Guidelines For Online Reviews On E-Commerce Platforms Alleged Social Media Smear Campaign Against Meesho Leads To Cease-And-Desist Notice "Every movie is an intellectual property. Apart from being so, it also entails reputation, sweat, blood and aspirations of several people, not merely the producers, lead stars, or the directors," Justice Devan Ramachandran observed. "A fair criticism of an intellectual property…

