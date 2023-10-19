Reading List: PrivacyNama 2023, October 26th and 27th, 2023, Delhi #Ad

We have a stellar line-up of speakers, and, as always, a great set of attendees for PrivacyNama 2023, being held in Delhi on October 26th and 27th, 2023. This year’s conference will focus on various aspects of rulemaking under India’s recently-passed data protection law, and the implications of different approaches that might be taken. Scroll down for our list of top reads to familiarise yourself with the law—and the various questions and concerns surrounding it.

Dates and Time: October 26th (Thursday) from 1:00 to 5:30 pm; October 27th (Friday) from 10:30 am to 5:30 pm.

Venue: The Lalit, Delhi. Virtual participation available.

This discussion is being organised with support from Meta and PhonePe, and in partnership with CUTS, and the Centre for Communication Governance.

Agenda:

October 26th 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm | Registration and Lunch 2:00 pm to 3:15 pm | Notice, Consent, and Grounds for Processing 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm | Children and Privacy 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm | Chief Privacy Officers Roundtable



October 27th 10:30 am to 12:00 pm | User Rights and Principles For the Rules 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm | Data Protection Commissioner Roundtable 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm | Lunch 2:15 pm to 3:15 pm | Cross Border Data Flows: Adequacy, Rulemaking, and Sectoral Regulations 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm | Obligations for Data Fiduciaries: What Next? 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm | Data Protection Board: Adjudication and Next Steps



Reading List

Understanding the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023

MediaNama’s complete guide to understanding the law. [ Read ]

Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s explainer on the law. [ Watch ]

15 concerns with the data protection law. [ Read ]

Proposed amendments to the bill that were rejected. [ Read ]

15 talking points from the IT Ministry’s consultation on implementing the law. [ Read ]

Notice, consent, and grounds for processing

The consent, notice, and processing requirements the law imposes on companies. [ Read ]

The “legitimate” cases when companies can process data without consent. [ Read ]

How the 2022 iteration of the data protection law approached “deemed consent”. [ Read ]

Speakers at a 2022 MediaNama event raise concerns over the idea of “deemed consent”, and its consequences on privacy. [ Read ] and [ Read ] and [ Read ]

Sahamati CEO B.G. Mahesh explains how the account aggregator framework helps facilitate consent-based data sharing in the financial ecosystem, and how Consent Managers under the data protection law may similarly operate. [ Watch ] [ Read ]

At PrivacyNama 2021, speakers deliberate on how to approach consent and data privacy in the context of biometric data collection. [Read]

Children and Privacy

How the data protection act approaches the protection of children’s data. [ Read ]

Stakeholders respond to the data protection law’s provision on children’s privacy—raising concerns of compliance burdens for companies, among other issues. [ Read ]

Speakers at a 2022 MediaNama event raise questions on the government’s approach to children’s privacy, and how it may restrict their access to the Internet. [ Read ]

Speakers at PrivacyNama 2022 weigh in on global approaches to children’s privacy, and what the ideal path forward might be. [Read] [Watch]

Chief Privacy Officers Roundtable

The many obligations companies have to keep in mind in order to remain compliant with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023. [ Read ]

At PrivacyNama 2021, Chief Privacy Officers from Match Group, Naspers, and Infosys explore what it means to be a Chief Privacy Officer at a global company. [ Read ] [ Watch ]

At PrivacyNama 2022, Chief Privacy Officers from Gojek, Prosus, ZS Associate, and Wipro break down the domestic and global trade-offs Chief Privacy Officers are routinely faced with when ensuring company compliance with data protection laws. [Read] [Watch]

User Rights and Principles for the Rules

The rights Internet users have under the data protection law—and the duties imposed on them as well. [ Read ]

Speakers at a MediaNama event raise concerns over how the 2022 iteration of the data protection bill impacts users’ speech and privacy online. [ Read ]

At a MediaNama event earlier this year, speakers discuss why the right to anonymity is important for Internet users—and why taking it away hurts fundamental rights. [ Read ]

A court case from Kerala filed by a man accused of rape underlines the importance of the right to be forgotten online. [Read]

Data Protection Commissioner Roundtable

At PrivacyNama 2021, Data Protection Commissioners from Germany and the Philippines explore the various factors that make a data protection authority function efficiently. [ Read ]

The Commissioners also explore how Data Protection Authorities interact with the Chief Privacy Officers of companies. [ Read ]

Raymund Liboro, Privacy Commissioner and Chairman of the National Privacy Commission of the Philippines, explores leading data protection in the Philippines. [ Read ]

Marit Hansen, State Data Protection Commissioner of Germany’s Schleswig-Holstein, shares insights into how Data Protection Authorities work under the GDPR. [ Read ]

At PrivacyNama 2021, data protection commissioners and privacy experts share their thoughts on the chasm between passing a law and implementing it. [ Read ]

At PrivacyNama 2022, Sharon Azarya, Head of International Affairs at the Israeli Privacy Protection Authority, explains how Israel approaches data protection. [Read] [Watch]

Cross Border Data Flows

We explore how India’s data protection law approaches cross border data flows—switching from a whitelist approach to a blacklist policy framework. [ Read ]

At a 2022 MediaNama event, speakers exchange notes on why a whitelist approach to cross border data flows may hurt global businesses. [ Read ]

At PrivacyNama 2022, speakers explain India’s ambitions when it comes to cross border data flows—and its push for localisation of personal data. [ Read ]

At PrivacyNama 2021, speakers explore the promises and pitfalls surrounding “digital sovereignty” over things like data. [ Read ]

At PrivacyNama 2021, speakers exchange notes on what it means to have “adequate” data protections in the eyes of the European Union. [Read]

Obligations for Data Fiduciaries: What Next?

The consent, notice, and processing requirements the law imposes on companies, including larger ones. [ Read ]

What happens during data breaches—and the kinds of penalties companies may face under the law. [ Read ]

We explore the government’s blocking powers under the law—and whether they impact speech, or a company’s operations in the country. [ Read ]

The various exemptions the law grants the government—including powers to exempt itself from following provisions and issue rules. [ Read ]

How the 2022 data protection bill approached the obligations of data fiduciaries. [Read Part 1 and Part 2 ].

At PrivacyNama 2021, speakers explore criminal sanctions for companies defaulting on privacy laws. [Read]

Data Protection Board: Adjudication and Next Steps

We break down the functions and objectives of the Data Protection Board of India. [ Read ]

At a 2022 MediaNama event, speakers raise concerns over the then-proposed Board’s lack of independence, rendering it subject to state interference. [ Read ] and [ Read ]

Commentators note that the 2022 bill’s approach to redressing the concerns of aggrieved users falls short. [ Read ]

For a historical perspective, speakers at past MediaNama events question the government’s approach to setting up a data protection authority. [ Read ] and [ Read ]

