QuickTake: Allahabad HC says liking a post is not equivalent to republishing content

Recently, the Allahabad High Court ruled that merely liking a post online does not amount to publishing or transmitting obscene material online, and will not attract legal penalties for the same. The case is reminiscent of the events leading up to 2015’s Shreya Singhal verdict, wherein the Supreme Court struck down Section 66A of the IT Act, which criminalised transmitting grossly offensive information online. The broadly worded provision was often used to clamp down on free speech and settle political vendettas.

Does the Allahabad HC ruling imply that sharing or forwarding a post amounts to re-publishing the content? Does intent of sharing posts matter, when Courts tackle matters related to social media content and its impact? In this video, MediaNama Founder-Editor Nikhil Pahwa unpacks the HC’s decision and raises pertinent questions about how it could be interpreted.

Watch the video to know more:

