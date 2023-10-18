PrivacyNama Sessions: Notice, Consent, and Grounds for Processing; Children and Privacy; October 26, Delhi #Ad

We are pleased to announce the “Notice, Consent, and Grounds for Processing” and “Children and Privacy” panels (October 26th) at MediaNama’s PrivacyNama conference.

Please register: Here to attend the in-person event .

Here to register to participate virtually for day 1 and day 2 .

Note: registration doesn’t guarantee participation.

This discussion is being organised with support from Meta and PhonePe, and in partnership with CUTS, and the Centre for Communication Governance.

The “Notice, Consent, and Grounds for Processing” panel is focused on how to operationalise the data protection law’s provisions on obtaining meaningful consent for data processing—and the ideas and hurdles companies should be aware of when doing so. We’ll be in conversation with Rajeev Sharma (Tata 1mg), Abha Tiwari (Renault), Richa Mukherjee (PayU), and B.G. Mahesh (Sahamati). Sreenidhi Sreenivas (Partner, Ikigai Law) will chair this session.

Session: Notice, Consent, and Grounds for Processing Date: October 26th, 2023 Time: 2:00 to 3:15 PM IST Location: The Lalit, Delhi

The “Children and Privacy” panel will focus on balancing children’s safety and privacy online against nurturing business interests too. We’ll be in conversation with Nidhi Sudhan (Citizen Empowerment Foundation), Uthara Ganesh (Snap), Manasa Venkataraman (public policy professional), and Sonali Patankar (Responsible Netism). Aparajita Bharti (The Quantum Hub) will chair this session.

Session: Children and Privacy Date: October 26th, 2023 Time: 3:30 to 4:30 PM IST Location: The Lalit, Delhi

Agenda and Programme

October 26th

1:00 pm to 2:00 pm | Registration and Lunch 2:00 pm to 3:15 pm | Notice, Consent, and Grounds for Processing Sreenidhi Srinivasan (Ikigai Law) Rajeev Sharma (Tata 1mg) Abha Tiwari (Renault) Richa Mukherjee (PayU) B.G. Mahesh (Sahamati) 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm | Children and Privacy Aparajita Bharti (The Quantum Hub) Manasa Venkataraman (Public policy professional) Uthara Ganesh (Snap) Nidhi Sudhan (Citizen Digital Foundation) Sonali Patankar (Responsible Netism) 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm | Chief Privacy Officers Roundtable Rahul Narayan (Chandhiok & Mahajan) Vasudha Gupta (Unlimit) Jagannath P.V. (LTIMindtree) Kavitha Srinivasulu (TCS)



October 27th 10:30 am to 12:00 pm | User Rights and Principles For the Rules Gangesh Varma (Saraf and Partners) Vrinda Bhandari (Lawyer) Swati Punia (Centre for Communication Governance) Amol Kulkarni (CUTS) Radhika Roy (Internet Freedom Foundation) 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm | Data Protection Commissioner Roundtable Malavika Raghavan (Future of Privacy Forum) Junichi Ishii (Personal Information Protection Commission, Japan) Valborg Steingrímsdóttir (Data Protection Authority, Iceland) 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm | Lunch 2:15 pm to 3:15 pm | Cross Border Data Flows: Adequacy, Rulemaking, and Sectoral Regulations Arindrajit Basu (Centre for Internet and Society) Venkatesh Krishnamoorthy (BSA | The Software Alliance) Bhawna Sharma (PricewaterhouseCoopers) Vivek Abraham (Salesforce) Obligations for Data Fiduciaries: What Next? | 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm Prasanto Ray (FTI Consulting) Varun Sen Bahl (NASSCOM) Nehaa Chaudhari (Ikigai Law) Tamoghna Goswami (ShareChat) Pragya Mehrishi (Truecaller) Data Protection Board: Adjudication and Next Steps | 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm Meghna Bal (Esya Centre) Anirudh Burman (Carnegie India) Alok Prasanna Kumar (Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy)



We’re awaiting a few speaker confirmations still and will update this list when we have confirmations.

In the meantime, block your calendars, and don’t forget to apply to physically attend this invite-only discussion, or to participate virtually on day 1 and day 2. Please feel free to suggest points of discussion and questions you think ought to be raised, in the application form.

Note: