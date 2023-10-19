PrivacyNama, Announcing Speakers: Chief Privacy Officers Roundtable; October 26, Delhi #Ad

We are pleased to announce the Chief Privacy Officers Roundtable (October 26th) at MediaNama’s PrivacyNama conference, focused on how senior leadership balances compliance with privacy laws against a company’s operations and goals.
We’ll be in conversation with Jagannath PV (CPO, LTIMindtree), Vasudha Gupta (CPO, Unlimit), and Kavitha Srinivasulu (CPO, TCS). Rahul Narayan (Partner, Chandhiok & Mahajan) will chair this session.
Please register:
- Here to attend the in-person event.
- Here to register to participate virtually for day 1 and day 2.
- Note: registration doesn’t guarantee participation.
Session: Chief Privacy Officers Roundtable
Date: October 26th, 2023
Time: 4:30 to 5:30 PM IST
Location: The Lalit, Delhi
This discussion is being organised with support from Meta and PhonePe, and in partnership with CUTS, and the Centre for Communication Governance.
Agenda and Programme
- October 26th
- 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm | Registration and Lunch
- 2:00 pm to 3:15 pm | Notice, Consent, and Grounds for Processing
- Sreenidhi Srinivasan (Ikigai Law)
- Rajeev Sharma (Tata 1mg)
- Abha Tiwari (Renault)
- Richa Mukherjee (PayU)
- B.G. Mahesh (Sahamati)
- 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm | Children and Privacy
- Aparajita Bharti (The Quantum Hub)
- Manasa Venkataraman (Public policy professional)
- Uthara Ganesh (Snap)
- Nidhi Sudhan (Citizen Digital Foundation)
- Sonali Patankar (Responsible Netism)
- 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm | Chief Privacy Officers Roundtable
- Rahul Narayan (Chandhiok & Mahajan)
- Vasudha Gupta (Unlimit)
- Jagannath P.V. (LTIMindtree)
- Kavitha Srinivasulu (TCS)
- October 27th
- 10:30 am to 12:00 pm | User Rights and Principles For the Rules
- Gangesh Varma (Saraf and Partners)
- Vrinda Bhandari (Lawyer)
- Swati Punia (Centre for Communication Governance)
- Amol Kulkarni (CUTS)
- Radhika Roy (Internet Freedom Foundation)
- 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm | Data Protection Commissioner Roundtable
- Malavika Raghavan (Future of Privacy Forum)
- Junichi Ishii (Personal Information Protection Commission, Japan)
- Valborg Steingrímsdóttir (Data Protection Authority, Iceland)
- 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm | Lunch
- 2:15 pm to 3:15 pm | Cross Border Data Flows: Adequacy, Rulemaking, and Sectoral Regulations
- Arindrajit Basu (Centre for Internet and Society)
- Venkatesh Krishnamoorthy (BSA | The Software Alliance)
- Bhawna Sharma (PricewaterhouseCoopers)
- Vivek Abraham (Salesforce)
- Obligations for Data Fiduciaries: What Next? | 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm
- Prasanto Ray (FTI Consulting)
- Varun Sen Bahl (NASSCOM)
- Nehaa Chaudhari (Ikigai Law)
- Tamoghna Goswami (ShareChat)
- Pragya Mehrishi (Truecaller)
- Data Protection Board: Adjudication and Next Steps | 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm
- Meghna Bal (Esya Centre)
- Anirudh Burman (Carnegie India)
- Alok Prasanna Kumar (Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy)
- 10:30 am to 12:00 pm | User Rights and Principles For the Rules
We’re awaiting a few speaker confirmations still and will update this list when we have confirmations.
In the meantime, block your calendars, and don’t forget to apply to physically attend this invite-only discussion, or to participate virtually on day 1 and day 2. Please feel free to suggest points of discussion and questions you think ought to be raised, in the application form.
Note:
- Registration does not guarantee attendance. In case you fit our mandate for the intended audience, we’ll send you a confirmation before October 25th, 2023.
- MediaNama’s subscribers get guaranteed access to all our events. You can subscribe to MediaNama to support our work.
- Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.