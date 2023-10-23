PrivacyNama, Announcing Speakers: Obligations of Data Fiduciaries; Data Protection Board; October 27, Delhi #Ad

We are pleased to announce the “Obligations of Data Fiduciaries: What Next?” and the “Data Protection Board: Adjudication and Next Steps” sessions (October 27th) at MediaNama’s PrivacyNama conference.

This discussion is being organised with support from Meta and PhonePe, and in partnership with CUTS, and the Centre for Communication Governance.

The “Obligations of Data Fiduciaries: What Next?” session focuses on how the Digital Personal Data Protection Act pushes companies to develop privacy-protecting business strategies and technologies—and what they should look out for when doing so. We’ll be in conversation with Varun Bahl (NASSCOM), Nehaa Chaudhari (Ikigai Law), Pragya Mehrishi (Truecaller), and Tamoghna Goswami (ShareChat). Prasanto Ray (FTI Consulting) will chair the session.

Session: Obligations of Data Fiduciaries: What Next? Date: October 27th, 2023 Time: 3:30 to 4:30 PM IST Location: The Lalit, Delhi

The “Data Protection Board: Adjudication and Next Steps” session (October 27th) focuses on how the Digital Personal Data Protection Act approaches enforcing compliance with the law, via the Data Protection Board of India. We’ll be in conversation with Meghna Bal (Esya Centre), Anirudh Burman (Carnegie India), Alok Prasanna Kumar (Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy), and S. Chandrasekhar (K&S Digiprotect). Arya Tripathy (PSA) will chair the session.

Session: Data Protection Board and Adjudication: What Next? Date: October 27th, 2023 Time: 4:30 to 5:30 PM IST Location: The Lalit, Delhi

Agenda and Programme

October 26th 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm | Registration and Lunch 2:00 pm to 3:15 pm | Notice, Consent, and Grounds for Processing Sreenidhi Srinivasan (Ikigai Law) Rajeev Sharma (Tata 1mg) Abha Tiwari (Renault) Richa Mukherjee (PayU) B.G. Mahesh (Sahamati) 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm | Children and Privacy Aparajita Bharti (The Quantum Hub) Manasa Venkataraman (Public policy professional) Uthara Ganesh (Snap) Nidhi Sudhan (Citizen Digital Foundation) Sonali Patankar (Responsible Netism) 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm | Chief Privacy Officers Roundtable Rahul Narayan (Chandhiok & Mahajan) Vasudha Gupta (Unlimit) Jagannath P.V. (LTIMindtree) Kavitha Srinivasulu (TCS) Bharat Saraf (PhonePe)



October 27th 10:30 am to 12:00 pm | User Rights and Principles For the Rules Gangesh Varma (Saraf and Partners) Vrinda Bhandari (Lawyer) Swati Punia (Centre for Communication Governance) Amol Kulkarni (CUTS) Radhika Roy (Internet Freedom Foundation) 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm | Data Protection Commissioner Roundtable Malavika Raghavan (Future of Privacy Forum) Junichi Ishii (Personal Information Protection Commission, Japan) Valborg Steingrímsdóttir (Data Protection Authority, Iceland) 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm | Lunch 2:15 pm to 3:15 pm | Cross Border Data Flows: Adequacy, Rulemaking, and Sectoral Regulations Arindrajit Basu (Centre for Internet and Society) Venkatesh Krishnamoorthy (BSA | The Software Alliance) Bhawna Sharma (PricewaterhouseCoopers) Vivek Abraham (Salesforce) Obligations for Data Fiduciaries: What Next? | 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm Prasanto Ray (FTI Consulting) Varun Sen Bahl (NASSCOM) Nehaa Chaudhari (Ikigai Law) Tamoghna Goswami (ShareChat) Pragya Mehrishi (Truecaller) Data Protection Board: Adjudication and Next Steps | 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm Meghna Bal (Esya Centre) Anirudh Burman (Carnegie India) Alok Prasanna Kumar (Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy) S. Chandrasekhar (K&S Digiprotect) Arya Tripathy (PSA)



We’re awaiting a few speaker confirmations still and will update this list when we have confirmations.

In the meantime, block your calendars, and don’t forget to apply to physically attend this invite-only discussion, or to participate virtually on day 1 and day 2. Please feel free to suggest points of discussion and questions you think ought to be raised, in the application form.

Note: