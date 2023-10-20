wordpress blog stats
PrivacyNama, Announcing Speakers: User Rights and Principles for the Rules; Cross Border Data Flows; October 27, Delhi #Ad

We are pleased to announce the “User Rights and Principles for the Rules” and “Cross Border Data Flows” sessions (October 27th) at MediaNama’s PrivacyNama conference.

This discussion is being organised with support from Meta and PhonePe, and in partnership with CUTS, and the Centre for Communication Governance.

The “User Rights and Principles for the Rules” session focuses on how the recently passed data protection law approaches the digital rights of Indian netizens, and the principles the government should keep in mind while framing rules to protect them. We’ll be in conversation with Vrinda Bhandari (lawyer), Swati Punia (Centre for Communication Governance), Radhika Roy (Internet Freedom Foundation), and Amol Kulkarni (CUTS). Gangesh Varma (Principal Associate, Saraf and Partners) will chair the session. 

Session: User Rights and Principles for Rules

Date: October 27th, 2023

Time: 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM IST 

Location: The Lalit, Delhi

The “Cross Border Data Flows” session focuses on how India’s recently passed data protection law approaches transfers of personal data outside of India, and the impacts this may have on global businessesWe’ll be in conversation with Venkatesh Krishnamoorthy (BSA | The Software Alliance), Bhawna Sharma (PricewaterhouseCoopers), and Vivek Abraham (Salesforce). Arindrajit Basu (PhD Candidate, Leiden University, and Non-Resident Fellow, Centre for Internet and Society) will chair the session.

Session: Cross Border Data Flows

Date: October 27th, 2023

Time: 2:15 to 3:15 PM IST 

Location: The Lalit, Delhi

Agenda and Programme

  • October 26th 
    • 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm | Registration and Lunch  
    • 2:00 pm to 3:15 pm | Notice, Consent, and Grounds for Processing 
      • Sreenidhi Srinivasan (Ikigai Law)
      • Rajeev Sharma (Tata 1mg)
      • Abha Tiwari (Renault)
      • Richa Mukherjee (PayU)
      • B.G. Mahesh (Sahamati)
    • 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm | Children and Privacy 
      • Aparajita Bharti (The Quantum Hub)
      • Manasa Venkataraman (Public policy professional)
      • Uthara Ganesh (Snap)
      • Nidhi Sudhan (Citizen Digital Foundation)
      • Sonali Patankar (Responsible Netism)
    • 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm | Chief Privacy Officers Roundtable 
      • Rahul Narayan (Chandhiok & Mahajan)
      • Vasudha Gupta (Unlimit)
      • Jagannath P.V. (LTIMindtree)
      • Kavitha Srinivasulu (TCS)
      • Bharat Saraf (PhonePe)
  • October 27th
    • 10:30 am to 12:00 pm | User Rights and Principles For the Rules 
      • Gangesh Varma (Saraf and Partners)
      • Vrinda Bhandari (Lawyer)
      • Swati Punia (Centre for Communication Governance)
      • Amol Kulkarni (CUTS)
      • Radhika Roy (Internet Freedom Foundation)
    • 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm | Data Protection Commissioner Roundtable 
      • Malavika Raghavan (Future of Privacy Forum)
      • Junichi Ishii (Personal Information Protection Commission, Japan)
      • Valborg Steingrímsdóttir (Data Protection Authority, Iceland)
    • 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm | Lunch  
    • 2:15 pm to 3:15 pm | Cross Border Data Flows: Adequacy, Rulemaking, and Sectoral Regulations
      • Arindrajit Basu (Centre for Internet and Society)
      • Venkatesh Krishnamoorthy (BSA | The Software Alliance)
      • Bhawna Sharma (PricewaterhouseCoopers)
      • Vivek Abraham (Salesforce)  
    • Obligations for Data Fiduciaries: What Next? | 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm
      • Prasanto Ray (FTI Consulting)
      • Varun Sen Bahl (NASSCOM)
      • Nehaa Chaudhari (Ikigai Law)
      • Tamoghna Goswami (ShareChat)
      • Pragya Mehrishi (Truecaller)
    • Data Protection Board: Adjudication and Next Steps | 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm
      • Meghna Bal (Esya Centre)
      • Anirudh Burman (Carnegie India)
      • Alok Prasanna Kumar (Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy)
      • Arya Tripathy (PSA)

We’re awaiting a few speaker confirmations still and will update this list when we have confirmations.

In the meantime, block your calendars, and don’t forget to apply to physically attend this invite-only discussion, or to participate virtually on day 1 and day 2. Please feel free to suggest points of discussion and questions you think ought to be raised, in the application form.

