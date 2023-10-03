wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Prasar Bharati denies sending copyright claims to YouTubers: Here’s what doesn’t fit the argument

While anonymous Prasar Bharati officials have denied copyright claims to The Hindu, MediaNama recounts its conversations with YouTubers who have received such notices from the government organisation

Published

What’s the news: Prasar Bharati officials told The Hindu on October 1, 2023, that the organisation “does not make copyright claims on any public service content, which includes the parliamentary proceedings reproduced by it.” The report cites the statement as a response to an allegation by Congress leader Gurdeep Singh Sappal that Prasar Bharati sent “copyright infringement notices to YouTubers as regards parliamentary proceedings.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

YouTubers flag copyright claims: In September 2023, MediaNama published an exclusive article on how independent journalists posting their videos on YouTube received copyright claims from Prasar Bharati. They used video clips regarding Parliamentary proceedings and bits of speeches by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Former NDTV journalist Abhisar Sharma and a veteran journalist who wished to remain anonymous told MediaNama how they had to remove the video clips to avoid such conflicts with Prasar Bharati. This is despite an exemption stated in the Indian copyright law that allows the use of such content for news coverage or current affairs.

MediaNama also had an exclusive interview with Meghnad S., an independent journalist who covers the Parliament at length on YouTube, wherein he talked about the challenges he faced due to such copyright claims from Prasar Bharati.

Prasar Bharati denies sending such notices: While speaking to The Hindu, a Prasar Bharati senior official said that it “had never issued such a notice,” and that the organisation’s public service-related contents were copyright-free.

Another official also said that the notices may have been sent by YouTube via its algorithm, which automatically flags such content usage with a feature called Content ID. Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Prasar Bharati, gave a similar reply to MediaNama when asked about the organisation’s procedure in selecting the channels to send copyright claims to.

What is Content ID? Distinct from legal actions like copyright removal requests, Content ID is an automated content identification system that identifies and manages copyright-protected content on YouTube. It does so by creating a database with the help of the copyright owner and then scanning all videos uploaded on YouTube against the same.

YouTube also says:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“When Content ID finds a match, the matching content gets a Content ID claim. What happens to the matching content depends on the copyright owner’s Content ID settings…

Depending on the copyright owner’s Content ID settings, Content ID claims can:

  • Block content from being viewed.
  • Monetise content by running ads on it and sometimes sharing revenue with the uploader.
  • Track the viewership statistics on the content.”

This means that the Content ID feature functions based on the copyright owner’s settings for Content ID claims. Yet, while speaking with The Hindu, the Prasar Bharati official claimed that it resolves such issues “as and when we receive information about such notices, which involve public service contents.” The official then pushed the onus onto the affected person to contest the claims, stating that if the individual does not pursue the matter with YouTube, the platform may never even ask Prasar Bharati for clarification.

Article continues below ⬇, you might also want to read:

Sappal dissatisfied with statement: Following The Hindu’s story, Sappal retweeted his original criticism against the alleged copyright claims, adding that Prasar Bharati must make an official statement by named officials.

“If the intent of Prasar Bharti is indeed not to claim copyright over the usage of Parliamentary proceedings, then it must issue an official statement clarifying it. Such a statement can then be used by social media content creators for their official reply to the notices,” he said in the tweet.

Regarding YouTube’s algorithm and automated functions, Sappal pointed out that Prasar Bharati can still clarify which content, for example, “footage with Sansad TV logo,” is free from copyright claims.

Sappal also asked, “There have been media/ social media stories on this issue of notices to YouTube content creators. But why did Prasar Bharati not clarify for a full week? Was it out of ignorance or did it choose to remain conspicuously silent and allow the unfounded fear to seep into the content creators? This fear may well lead to voluntary self-censorship by several content creators to avoid notices of copyright infringements.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It may be mentioned that neither The Hindu nor Sappal credited MediaNama for bringing this issue to light. The article has since been republished on other news media platforms like Scroll.

Incidentally, we sent an email to Prasar Bharati with the following questions in September:

  1. How does Prasar Bharati select the channels to whom it sends copyright claims?
  2. How many teams consisting of how many members are involved in the process of sending out copyright claims?
  3. Are copyright claims only sent to online or independent content creators or are they sent to TV channels as well?
  4. Should content funded by tax-payers’ money be free for use, reporting and/ or satire for the citizens of India? What is Prasar Bharati’s stand on this idea?
  5. If the answer to the previous question is no, why does Prasar Bharati feel such content should not be in the public domain?
  6. Approximately, how many copyright claims were sent out by Prasar Bharati in 2023?

As of the time of publication, the organisation still has not responded to the queries despite a follow-up mail.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

 

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ