PhonePe sees 77% growth in revenue in FY2023

Digital payments startup PhonePe has recorded a consolidated revenue of Rs. 2,914 crores according to its press release on October 18. This is a 77% year-on-year growth compared to the company’s revenue in the financial year (FY) 2022. The company attributes this growth in revenue to its focus on market expansion and its presence in the digital payments market, especially in major revenue-contributing use cases like money transfers, mobile recharges, and bill payments. The company’s market share in UPI total value payments stood at 50.54% of the total worth of Rs. 14,10,443.01 crore (as per NPCI), as of March this year. Avenues for growth: PhonePe says that its revenue growth also came from the launch and scale-up of new products such as Smart Speakers, Rent Payments, and Insurance Distribution. The company has also introduced other new services this year: it rolled out its platform Share. Market that allows investors to buy and sell stocks and mutual funds; and its app store Indus. While the company has not mentioned the performance of Share.Market, the experience of other stock broking platforms like Zerodha show us that it might be a fruitful venture in the future. As far as the Indus Appstore (which is also missing from its earnings) is concerned, the company has signed deals with smartphone makers Nokia and Lava and will come up as the pre-installed in their mobile phones. This would help it break Google’s app store monopoly in the Android market. PhonePe mentioned that it has taken three…
