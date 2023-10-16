wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

We were not misled! Startup founders respond to telco association COAI

SaveTheInternet campaign released a letter arguing that imposition of network fees puts internet services at a competitive disadvantage; COAI then said that the letter is based on “falsehood and misinformation.”

Published

Disclosure: MediaNama’s Founder Nikhil Pahwa is volunteering with SaveTheInternet campaign for net neutrality.

“We reject the COAI’s [Cellular Operators Association of India’s] claim that the letter was misleading, and believe that this is an attempt to misdirect TRAI [the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India],” said SaveTheInternet on October 12. The letter in question was a submission made by the campaign to TRAI from the startups’ perspective warning that the imposition of additional network fees or regulatory obligations like licensing under a telecom framework puts internet services at a competitive disadvantage. Many startup founders have come out in support of the campaign, clearly stating that they were not misled.

 

“We urge the TRAI to read the letter for the principles outlined in the letter, signed by 132 founders, and uphold principles of net neutrality. In addition, and mentioned in the letter, we urge the TRAI to reject the idea of licensing of online communications services,” it added. This statement comes as a response to COAI urging TRAI not to consider the letter as a submission and the signatures it gathered as credible or valid, according to a report by the Economic Times. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Some context please:

In July this year, TRAI conducted a consultation asking stakeholders whether there was a need for a regulatory framework for communication services and also for the selective banning of such services during periods of unrest. As the responses to the consultation trickled in, telcos were all singing the same tune—communication platforms should pay them a network fee, a charge for the use of telcos’ network infrastructure. 

This, as stated by experts such as Standford law professor Barbara van Schewick could lead to a violation of net neutrality. With net neutrality being a key concern, the SaveTheInternet campaign was revived. This campaign in 2015 had urged the government to support net neutrality. Just like before, the campaign released a letter arguing that any additional regulation of online services and imposition of network fees, puts internet services at a competitive disadvantage. Further, it pointed out that this letter was signed by 132 startup founders including the founders of Instamojo, MapmyIndia, Matrimony.com and Paytm to name a few.

What did COAI’s letter say?

“We would like to submit that the very foundation of this letter lies on falsehood and misinformation, which has been used by the entity from which it originated to gather support and signatures from multiple Indian Internet companies,” COAI said. It said that telcos were not asking for any price differentiation (a concern highlighted in SaveTheInternet’s letter) for similar places entities. 

Telcos argue that the proposed fair charge would be decided based on usage volumes, with certain thresholds to determine the applicable charges. COAI said that the fair share charge has no relation with non-differential treatment and mentioned that “ all provisions of net neutrality, as enunciated in the license conditions, are being, and shall be followed by our [COAI’s]member telecom service providers.”

How did SaveTheInternet respond?

“The fact that one set of Internet users–startups–will be charged differently from others in terms of network bandwidth costs for terminating traffic to users, is a violation of Net Neutrality,” it said. It pointed out that network usage fees and any other interventions that result in incentives to treat traffic sources differently, even if called “fair share” (a term used by telcos in their submissions), “ will undo this globally recognized regulatory approach from the TRAI and the Indian government.” 

Startup founders’ response to COAI:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Also Read:

Discover more:, , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ