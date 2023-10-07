MeitY sends orders to YouTube, X and Telegram to remove child sexual abuse content

What’s the news: Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on October 6, 2023 issued notices to social media intermediaries X (formerly known as Twitter), YouTube and Telegram, warning them to remove Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) from their platforms on the Indian internet.

According to the department, the notices were served for the “prompt and permanent removal or disabling of access to any CSAM on their platforms,” as well as the implementation of proactive measures, “such as content moderation algorithms and reporting mechanisms.” However, according to the Economic Times, MeitY issued these orders after the news organisation reached out for comments regarding the same. Below is an example of what ET has been working on. For those who may click on the link, the Twitter thread contains details of child sexual violence.

On Friday, @GoI_MeitY issued notices to X, YouTube and Telegram asking them to remove such content from their platforms, a day after @EconomicTimes reached out to senior IT ministry officials seeking their response to the story. — Aashish Aryan (@aashisharyanET) October 7, 2023

Here’s how platforms responded: MediaNama tried to reach out to all three platforms for a comment. In response to MediaNama queries regarding the order, a YouTube spokesperson said, “We have heavily invested in the technology and teams to fight child sexual abuse and exploitation online and take swift (action) to remove it as quickly as possible. In Q2 2023, we removed over 94,000 channels and over 2.5 million videos for violations of our child safety policies.”

Meanwhile, X responded to our mail with the reply, “Busy now, please check back later” – a small upgrade from the previous poop emoji reply. The Telegram bot for queries was unavailable to MediaNama as of the time of publication of this article.

Safe harbour protection under threat: MeitY warned the three social media platforms “that any delay in complying with the notices will result in the withdrawal of their safe harbor protection under Section 79 of the IT [Information Technology] Act, which currently shields them from legal liability.” This will be done for violating Rule 3(1)(b) and Rule 4(4) of the IT Rules, 2021.

According to Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, “If they do not act swiftly, their safe harbour under section 79 of the IT Act would be withdrawn and consequences under the Indian law will follow.”

Why it matters: Removal of content harmful to children is of course a priority. However, it is worth questioning how taking away safe harbor rights of platforms can help in this regard. While such a measure will undoubtedly put more pressure on the platforms, it may be at the cost of free speech and user safety.

