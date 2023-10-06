Medianama Daily: Need To Address Both Supply And Demand Issues To Improve Data Costs: TRAI Acting Chairperson Meenakshi Gupta

Significantly, Gupta in her speech highlighted that TRAI has ensured internet access from service providers in a non-discriminatory manner to end users. “We need to address both supply-side and demand-side issues [of Internet connectivity],” TRAI acting Chairperson Meenakshi Gupta said at the ITU-TRAI workshop on cost models for affordable data services. “While in economic theory, demand and supply talks are independent of each other, in reality we find that supply can create or enhance demand and high demand can encourage suppliers to supply workloads and services. Therefore, both will have a bearing on the cost of services and to that extent on pricing as well..................continue reading India’s net neutrality battle is back on. TRAI's consultation on the regulation of OTT services have sparked debates in the industry. Telcos want OTT services to pay network usage fees, and their argument rests on international trends. How valid are they? MediaNama discussed global perspectives on the issue with prominent speakers and over 90 participants on Oct 4. Watch the full discussion here. Free Reads Fintech Startup Slice Recieves The Go-Ahead From RBI To Merge With North East Finance Bank Slice becomes the first fintech company to receive RBI’s nod for a small bank. Inherent Malice In Search And Seizure For Investigations: Media Bodies Write To CJI On Delhi Raids The letter came in light of the recent raids by the Special Cell of Delhi Police at the homes of several journalists, editors, writers, and professionals working with the news portal NewsClick. Sreenivasa Reddy Takes…

