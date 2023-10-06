wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:,

Medianama Daily: Need To Address Both Supply And Demand Issues To Improve Data Costs: TRAI Acting Chairperson Meenakshi Gupta

TRAI Acting Chairperson Meenakshi Gupta on data costs and demand-supply, media bodies write to CJI after Delhi raids, and other news.

Published

Significantly, Gupta in her speech highlighted that TRAI has ensured internet access from service providers in a non-discriminatory manner to end users. “We need to address both supply-side and demand-side issues [of Internet connectivity],” TRAI acting Chairperson Meenakshi Gupta said at the ITU-TRAI workshop on cost models for affordable data services. “While in economic theory, demand and supply talks are independent of each other, in reality we find that supply can create or enhance demand and high demand can encourage suppliers to supply workloads and services. Therefore, both will have a bearing on the cost of services and to that extent on pricing as well..................continue reading India’s net neutrality battle is back on. TRAI's consultation on the regulation of OTT services have sparked debates in the industry. Telcos want OTT services to pay network usage fees, and their argument rests on international trends. How valid are they? MediaNama discussed global perspectives on the issue with prominent speakers and over 90 participants on Oct 4. Watch the full discussion here. Free Reads Fintech Startup Slice Recieves The Go-Ahead From RBI To Merge With North East Finance Bank Slice becomes the first fintech company to receive RBI’s nod for a small bank. Inherent Malice In Search And Seizure For Investigations: Media Bodies Write To CJI On Delhi Raids The letter came in light of the recent raids by the Special Cell of Delhi Police at the homes of several journalists, editors, writers, and professionals working with the news portal NewsClick. Sreenivasa Reddy Takes…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ