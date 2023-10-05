wordpress blog stats
MediaNama Daily: In conversation with Signal President Meredith Whittaker

Exclusive interview with President of Signal Foundation, Karnataka starts the process of setting up fact check unit, and other news.

Published

Meredith Whittaker, President of Signal Foundation, emphasizes AI’s link to surveillance, its data-hungry nature, and its implications for data privacy and global competition in a comprehensive discussion.

“At the most basic level, AI is a surveillance technology…If AI is going to be generally intelligent, it needs to know everything. And where does that knowledge come from? It comes from data that is created or constructed by different entities to answer questions about various things. It comes from surveillance of people. It is diametrically opposed to data protection, data minimization, and a lot of the privacy legislation that many of us have been pushing for because it requires this data,” Meredith Whittaker, President of Signal Foundation, makes a compelling observation while speaking to MediaNama Founder and Editor Nikhil Pahwa, in an hour-long interview……………..continue reading

Free Reads

What Made It Easier For Fraudsters To Access People’s Biometrics, Aadhaar Details In Kolkata?
As per the UIDAI, AePS was used in more than 200.6 million last mile banking transactions in April, 2023. It is currently used by millions of citizens to avail social welfare services linked to Aadhaar.

Bengaluru Gig Workers, Taxi Drivers Demand Ban On Commercial Carpooling Services
The Karnataka government has announced restrictions on commercial carpooling using whiteboard vehicles, sparking confusion and debates.

Karnataka Invites Agencies To Set Up An Information Disorder Tackling Unit
The EoI comes after earlier announcements by IT Minister Priyank Kharge of a state fact-check unit to tackle misinformation, disinformation, and ‘malinformation.’

Tripura HC Stays Lower Court’s Order Asking WhatsApp To Disclose First Originator Of A Message
A Trial Court had directed WhatsApp to disclose first originator of a chat containing fake resignation letter of CM Manik Saha.

Navigating Copyright Challenges: Meghnad S. On Unpacking Government Content On YouTube
Interview with digital journalist and creator Meghnad S, who covers parliament on his own YouTube channel, on government copyright on parliamentary proceedings and more.

Members-Only Articles

“Why Does Prasar Bharati Need My Money?”: YouTuber Meghnad’s Copyright Struggles With Government Content
Meghnad noted his work could be classified as fair use as he added “a layer of commentary on top” of any government content or parliamentary proceedings being covered, in order to provide information to people.

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

