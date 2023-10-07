MediaNama Daily: Stanford professor on false assumptions around EU’s network fees situation

During the conversation, Van Schewick pointed out that no legislative procedure had been initiated, or regulations were considered, by the European Parliament for the implementation of network fees. She further termed submissions suggesting the same in response to TRAI’s consultation paper on the topic as a “huge misinformation campaign”.
“The idea that the European Parliament voted in favour of network fees [recently] is false,” said Barbara van Schewick, Stanford Professor of Law, at MediaNama’s recent event unpacking international trends in network usage fees.
Van Schewick was responding to a question by MediaNama’s Editor Nikhil Pahwa on how public responses discussing network fees submitted to India’s telecom regulator suggested that the European Parliament voted in favour of them……………….continu
India’s net neutrality battle is back on. TRAI’s consultation on the regulation of OTT services have sparked debates in the industry. Telcos want OTT services to pay network usage fees, and their argument rests on international trends. How valid are they? MediaNama discussed global perspectives on the issue with prominent speakers and over 90 participants on Oct 4. Watch the full discussion here.
Free Reads
Bombay HC Upholds Exclusion Of Internet Broadcasting From Copyright Statutory Licenses Provisions
An oral judgement disposed a plea filed by Wynk Music arguing that copyright statutory license should apply broadly to all forms of dissemination, including internet-based broadcasting.
“Prima Facie, An OTT Platform Is Not A TV Channel,” The Telecom Dispute Settlement And Appellate Tribunal Says
TDSAT, in its ruling, said it did not believe AIDCF would face any ‘irreparable loss’ if Star Sports is not restrained from offering its content via Disney+Hotstar.
Why Countries Should Not Mess With Interconnection Agreements
Speaking in the context of the implementation of network usage fee in South Korea, an example that has been used by those suggesting that online platforms should pay telcos in India too, one of the panelists pointed out that sender-party network pays system had actually created a situation where interconnection in South Korean networks became more expensive as opposed to interconnection outside of the country.
Video Story
Protecting Your Digital Rights During Search And Seizure: Insights From Radhika Roy
In light of the recent raids on homes of journalists, IFF’s Radhika Roy explains how strong passwords, encryption, & court orders matter in safeguarding your rights amidst searches & seizures.
What to read elsewhere:
WhatsApp ticketing service now available across all Delhi NCR metro lines [Read]
Amazon and Microsoft to face cloud computing competition probe [Read]
Snapchat: Snap AI chatbot ‘may risk children’s privacy’ [Read]
Struggling to keep pace with all the changes taking place in the fast-moving tech policy space? Subscribe to MediaNama today and join our community of smart, informed readers.