MediaNama Daily: Stanford professor on false assumptions around EU’s network fees situation

During the conversation, Van Schewick pointed out that no legislative procedure had been initiated, or regulations were considered, by the European Parliament for the implementation of network fees. She further termed submissions suggesting the same in response to TRAI’s consultation paper on the topic as a “huge misinformation campaign”.

“The idea that the European Parliament voted in favour of network fees [recently] is false,” said Barbara van Schewick, Stanford Professor of Law, at MediaNama’s recent event unpacking international trends in network usage fees.

Van Schewick was responding to a question by MediaNama’s Editor Nikhil Pahwa on how public responses discussing network fees submitted to India’s telecom regulator suggested that the European Parliament voted in favour of them………………. continu e reading

India’s net neutrality battle is back on. TRAI’s consultation on the regulation of OTT services have sparked debates in the industry. Telcos want OTT services to pay network usage fees, and their argument rests on international trends. How valid are they? MediaNama discussed global perspectives on the issue with prominent speakers and over 90 participants on Oct 4. Watch the full discussion here .