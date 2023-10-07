wordpress blog stats
MediaNama Daily: Stanford professor on false assumptions around EU’s network fees situation

Stanford professor on misconceptions around EU’s network fees situation, Bombay HC excluding internet broadcasting from copyright statutory license, and more.

Published

During the conversation, Van Schewick pointed out that no legislative procedure had been initiated, or regulations were considered, by the European Parliament for the implementation of network fees. She further termed submissions suggesting the same in response to TRAI’s consultation paper on the topic as a “huge misinformation campaign”.

“The idea that the European Parliament voted in favour of network fees [recently] is false,” said Barbara van Schewick, Stanford Professor of Law, at MediaNama’s recent event unpacking international trends in network usage fees.

Van Schewick was responding to a question by MediaNama’s Editor Nikhil Pahwa on how public responses discussing network fees submitted to India’s telecom regulator suggested that the European Parliament voted in favour of them……………….continue reading

India’s net neutrality battle is back on. TRAI’s consultation on the regulation of OTT services have sparked debates in the industry. Telcos want OTT services to pay network usage fees, and their argument rests on international trends. How valid are they? MediaNama discussed global perspectives on the issue with prominent speakers and over 90 participants on Oct 4. Watch the full discussion here.

Free Reads

Bombay HC Upholds Exclusion Of Internet Broadcasting From Copyright Statutory Licenses Provisions
An oral judgement disposed a plea filed by Wynk Music arguing that copyright statutory license should apply broadly to all forms of dissemination, including internet-based broadcasting.

“Prima Facie, An OTT Platform Is Not A TV Channel,” The Telecom Dispute Settlement And Appellate Tribunal Says
TDSAT, in its ruling, said it did not believe AIDCF would face any ‘irreparable loss’ if Star Sports is not restrained from offering its content via Disney+Hotstar.

Why Countries Should Not Mess With Interconnection Agreements
Speaking in the context of the implementation of network usage fee in South Korea, an example that has been used by those suggesting that online platforms should pay telcos in India too, one of the panelists pointed out that sender-party network pays system had actually created a situation where interconnection in South Korean networks became more expensive as opposed to interconnection outside of the country.

Video Story

Protecting Your Digital Rights During Search And Seizure: Insights From Radhika Roy
In light of the recent raids on homes of journalists, IFF’s Radhika Roy explains how strong passwords, encryption, & court orders matter in safeguarding your rights amidst searches & seizures.

MediaNama's mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

