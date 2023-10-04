MediaNama Daily

Happening today: International trends in Network usage fees

Join us as we discuss the ‘International trends in Network usage fees’ in our virtual event today. Responses to a recent consultation by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India have made certain assertions about the developments in South Korea and a regulatory consultation on network usage fees discussions in Europe. We’re hosting this discussion to help understand what exactly is going on globally and why, and address key assertions regarding the global situation, made by some Indian stakeholders.

Title: International Trends in Network Usage Fees

Date: October 4, 2023

Time: 7:00- 9:00 PM KST / 3:30- 5:30 PM IST / 12:00-2:00 PM CET / 6:00-8:00 AM EDT

We plan to talk about:

The impact of sender party network pays system in South Korea

The European debate on network usage fees

Does network usage fee impact net neutrality?

Can network operators refuse to carry content providers who fail to pay the network share charges?

If a network fee is implemented, how will regulators ensure that it is used for infrastructure development?

You can watch our livestream or register to attend if you want to participate.

Indian courts will hear cases on copyright, surveillance, internet shutdowns, and more.

Here are the top tech policy cases worth tuning into this October—ranging from Google’s antitrust trials to Manipur’s Internet shutdowns, to Humans of Bombay’s copyright suit.

Got a case you think we should cover? Did a recent tech policy judgment impact your business? What more can we do to make our legal coverage less Delhi-centric? Send in your inputs to aarathi@medianama.com.

Regulating platforms and businesses

October 10th; Google’s challenge against India’s competition regulator: The tech giant is challenging the Competition Commission of India’s order upholding a previous ruling on its anti-competitive ‘abuse’ of the Android market before the Supreme Court…………….continue reading

