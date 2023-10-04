wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:

MediaNama Daily

Court watch: Which tech policy cases are India’s court’s hearing this October and more.

Published

Happening today: International trends in Network usage fees

Join us as we discuss the ‘International trends in Network usage fees’ in our virtual event today. Responses to a recent consultation by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India have made certain assertions about the developments in South Korea and a regulatory consultation on network usage fees discussions in Europe. We’re hosting this discussion to help understand what exactly is going on globally and why, and address key assertions regarding the global situation, made by some Indian stakeholders.

Title: International Trends in Network Usage Fees
Date: October 4, 2023
Time: 7:00- 9:00 PM KST / 3:30- 5:30 PM IST / 12:00-2:00 PM CET / 6:00-8:00 AM EDT

We plan to talk about:

  • The impact of sender party network pays system in South Korea
  • The European debate on network usage fees
  • Does network usage fee impact net neutrality?
  • Can network operators refuse to carry content providers who fail to pay the network share charges?
  • If a network fee is implemented, how will regulators ensure that it is used for infrastructure development?

You can watch our livestream or register to attend if you want to participate.

Indian courts will hear cases on copyright, surveillance, internet shutdowns, and more.

Here are the top tech policy cases worth tuning into this October—ranging from Google’s antitrust trials to Manipur’s Internet shutdowns, to Humans of Bombay’s copyright suit.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Got a case you think we should cover? Did a recent tech policy judgment impact your business? What more can we do to make our legal coverage less Delhi-centric? Send in your inputs to aarathi@medianama.com.

Regulating platforms and businesses
October 10th; Google’s challenge against India’s competition regulator: The tech giant is challenging the Competition Commission of India’s order upholding a previous ruling on its anti-competitive ‘abuse’ of the Android market before the Supreme Court…………….continue reading

Free Reads

Search And Seizures Carried Out Against Journalists, Satirists, Activists: Here’s What Happened
While many individuals reported confiscation of phones and other electronics by the police, there were no reports of officials presenting a written order for the seizure

Airtel And Vodafone Idea In Tough Spot: TRAI Issues 2.8 Crore And 1 Crore Fine Respectively For Failure To Curb Spam
The TCCCPR-2018 allows TRAI to regulate unsolicited commercial communications, using which the body has earlier issued multiple directives on spam.

TRAI Doubles Down On The Need For An Industry Led Body To Regulate Cloud Services
TRAI submitted the same recommendation to the DoT in 2020, which were sent back for reconsideration under grounds that the CSP industry was still in its nascent stge.

Prasar Bharati Denies Sending Copyright Claims To YouTubers: Here’s What Doesn’t Fit The Argument
While anonymous Prasar Bharati officials have denied copyright claims to The Hindu, MediaNama recounts its conversations with YouTubers who have received such notices from the government organisation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Members-Only Articles

Broadband Connections In The Country Rose By 0.78% In July: TRAI
BSNL and Vi witnessed drop in subscribers, while Jio and Airtel maintained their top positions in latest subscriptions chart.

What to read elsewhere:

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks out against ‘dominant’ Google in antitrust trial [Read]
European regulators crack down on Big Tech [Read]
No formal investigation into AI chips, EU antitrust regulators say [Read]
TikTok to halt transactions on its app in Indonesia from Wednesday [Read]

Struggling to keep pace with all the changes taking place in the fast-moving tech policy space? Subscribe to MediaNama today and join our community of smart, informed readers.

Discover more:
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ