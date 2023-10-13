In yet another move strengthening censorship measures, the Manipur government has issued an order on October 11 prohibiting circulation of images and videos depicting ongoing violent activities in the State through social media platforms. Most importantly, the home department has not specified in the order under which provision of the law, it has decided to issue a blanket directive restricting free speech and expression. “…the reported spread of videos and pictures/images depicting violent activities like causing/inflicting harm/ injury to body and/or damage to public/private property etc. through various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc. on electronic equipment like tablet, computer, mobile phone etc. and sending bulk SMS likely to aggravate and/or to mobilise mobs of agitators and demonstrators, which may aggravate the law and order situation in the state,” the order stated. https://twitter.com/apar1984/status/1712471616092033446?s=46&t=d1ix8SYDIJ9w7m90hOFeVw As per the directive, people violating the instructions will be “booked and prosecuted under various provision of the law”. It added that relevant provisions of the IT Rules and the Indian Penal Code will be invoked against persons “misusing technology” for inciting violence and hatred. Why it matters: The State government’s censorship directive comes at a time when Manipur residents are already living under a prolonged internet ban since May 3. In addition to online communication platforms, the order seeks to restrict speech via offline messaging services as well. Further, as pointed out by Apar Gupta in his tweet, the conditions mentioned extend beyond what’s specified in the order when it comes…
Manipur Govt Raises Censorship Concerns With New Order To Ban Online Circulation Of Content Showing Violence
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers' defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
