Manipur Govt Raises Censorship Concerns With New Order To Ban Online Circulation Of Content Showing Violence

Published

Censorship, news

In yet another move strengthening censorship measures, the Manipur government has issued an order on October 11 prohibiting circulation of images and videos depicting ongoing violent activities in the State through social media platforms. Most importantly, the home department has not specified in the order under which provision of the law, it has decided to issue a blanket directive restricting free speech and expression. “…the reported spread of videos and pictures/images depicting violent activities like causing/inflicting harm/ injury to body and/or damage to public/private property etc. through various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc. on electronic equipment like tablet, computer, mobile phone etc. and sending bulk SMS likely to aggravate and/or to mobilise mobs of agitators and demonstrators, which may aggravate the law and order situation in the state,” the order stated. https://twitter.com/apar1984/status/1712471616092033446?s=46&t=d1ix8SYDIJ9w7m90hOFeVw   As per the directive, people violating the instructions will be “booked and prosecuted under various provision of the law”. It added that relevant provisions of the IT Rules and the Indian Penal Code will be invoked against persons “misusing technology” for inciting violence and hatred. Why it matters: The State government’s censorship directive comes at a time when Manipur residents are already living under a prolonged internet ban since May 3. In addition to online communication platforms, the order seeks to restrict speech via offline messaging services as well. Further, as pointed out by Apar Gupta in his tweet, the conditions mentioned extend beyond what’s specified in the order when it comes…

