wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Manipur Government Extends Internet Shutdown In The State For More Five Days

As per news reports, last week the state government had extended the shutdown till October 11, after the previous order lapsed on October 1.

Published

The Manipur government has extended the suspension of mobile internet and data services through VPN in the state until October 16, 2023, according to a report by the Hindustan Times. The State home department has said in its order that the shutdown is reimposed to maintain law and order and prevent dissemination of hate speech and misinformation on social media platforms.

According to the order reviewed by Hindustan Times, the government has issued the order under Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules,2017 stating that “activities of anti-national and anti-social elements” is “likely to cause” serious impact on public order and peace in the State.

Last week, the government had extended the ban until October 11, after the previous order lapsed on October 1, as per The Wire’s report. On September 26, just two days after the internet ban was revoked in the State, the Manipur government issued yet another order shutting down internet services for five days until 7.45 pm of October 1, 2023. The government has stated that it intends to curb spread of disinformation, false rumours, and other “violent activities” through social media and electronic devices like computer, tablets etc.

Article continues below ⬇, Read more about the developments regarding internet shutdown in Manipur, here:

Why it matters: It’s been over 160 days that Manipur residents have been subjected to a prolonged internet shutdown amid continued unrest in the region. While the telecom suspension rules lay out procedural requirements for such harsh measures by the government, it is unclear if such processes are followed by the Manipur government. For example, Rule 2(2) of the Telecom Suspension Rules requires the home department to forward the order to a Review Committee latest by the next working day. The Review committee is then required to review the order within five working days. The Supreme Court of India, in Anuradha Bhasin vs. Union of India had ruled that an indefinite suspension of internet is non-permissible and that the orders must be reviewed to check whether they satisfy the tests of necessity and proportionality. However, it is not known if suspension orders are being reviewed in Manipur since May, whereas, what can be seen is that the government is resorting to an indefinite shutdown by re-circulating the same order with updated dates.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ