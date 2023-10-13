wordpress blog stats
Maharashtra’s gig worker unions declare dharna and indefinite strike starting October 19

A coalition of Mumbai gig worker unions warn of an indefinite strike after Dussehra if the state government remains silent on worker demands.

Published

What’s the news: Mumbai’s app-based drivers and delivery workers announced a demonstration at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Terminal 2, to be held on October 19, 2023, to ask the Maharashtra government to heed the demands put forth by app-based workers and pre-paid drivers. During a press conference, union leaders warned that continued apathy from the government regarding their demands will lead to an indefinite strike by these workers post-Dussehra on October 24. "We invite all cab drivers and workers to join us in our protest asking the government to listen to our demands. After the demonstration, until these demands are not heard by the government we have resolved to observe an indefinite strike. Regarding this, we will have more details on October 19," said Maharashtra App -Based Transport Workers Union (MAT) President Prashant Sawardekar. Announcement by a Joint Action Committee: According to the committee, there are over 5 lakh people working as ride-hailing cab drivers and more than 7 lakh delivery workers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) since 2016. However, across India, there is still no regulation for app-based taxi, rickshaw and delivery workers. This leads to severe exploitation of workers. To address these grievances, around 10 app-based union workers formed a Joint Action Committee. This committee sent a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with the following demands on September 30: Implementation of aggregator guidelines introduced by the central government in 2020: Under this demand, they demanded that the companies be asked to present policies in…

